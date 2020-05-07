Kim Petras Releases New Single 'Malibu'

Kim Petras has released her brand new single "Malibu," a bright blast of pure pop.

Listen to "Malibu" below!

"'Malibu' is a return to color, the feeling of being in love, and the escapism pop that I love the most," says Kim. "After Clarity, I had cried all my tears and moved on, so this is a reflection of how I've been feeling. I just want "Malibu" to be a fizzy, refreshing drink that comes to you during this quarantine and makes you forget all your anxieties. I hope this can be a little vitamin shot that brightens your day."

Following break-up banger "Reminds Me," "Malibu" is the next in Kim's string of undeniable singles which have racked up more than 320 million global streams, including "Icy," "Heart to Break," "Sweet Spot," "Close Your Eyes," "Broken," "Hillside Boys," and "I Don't Want It At All," and follows her critically-acclaimed, 12-track project Clarity which dominated Spotify's "New Music Friday" and Apple Music's "Best of The Week" for ten consecutive weeks.

Kim recently performed as part of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back - A Livestream Fundraising Concert for the LGBTQ+ Nightlife Industry alongside Cyndi Lauper, Kristin Chenoweth, Troye Sivan, Rufus Wainwright, Betty Who, Allie X, Alan Cumming, and more. Kim performed a cover of Paris Hilton's single "Stars Are Blind". Kim also recently received a GLAAD Outstanding Music Artist award nomination for Clarity after being nominated last year for Turn Off The Light, Vol. 1.

Photo credit: Joey James





