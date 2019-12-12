Kim Gordon Releases Music Video For 'Earthquake'

Kim Gordon has released a video for "Earthquake," taken from her hugely acclaimed debut album No Home Record.

Watch below!

"Earthquake" marks the final installment of Gordon's collaboration with visual artist Loretta Fahrenholz throughout the album, which has included the video for "Sketch Artist," as well as clips for "Hungry Baby," "Murdered Out," "Paprika Pony," and "Don't Play It,"

Filmed in Los Angeles on a roving mobile phone, the video channels the haunting and dreamlike ebb and flow of the song, imbuing the city with an elusive mirage-like quality, observing people from a furtive distance as they go about their day.

Gordon recently announced her debut UK live solo performance, taking place at All Points East festival on May 29th, with more live news to follow.

No Home Record has asserted itself as one of the year's most critically lauded albums, appearing on end of year lists by The Guardian, Esquire, Uncut, The Wire, The Quietus, Loud & Quiet and others, while single 'AirBnB' spent several weeks on the BBC 6 Music A-list.

No Home Record was produced largely by Justin Raisen (Charli XCX, Ariel Pink, Sky Ferreira) at Sphere Ranch in Los Angeles, along with contributions from Shawn Everett (Jim James, The Voidz, The War on Drugs) and composer/filmmaker Jake Meginsky (Full Mantis, L'appel Du Vide). Gordon's solo debut album's title is a nod to the French-Belgian director Chantal Akerman's film No Home Movie.

Photo Credit: Natalia Mantini





