Kill Rock Stars Comedy to Release Andy Iwancio 'Better Living Through Femmistry'

Legendary punk rock label Kill Rock Stars announces the release of comedian Andy Iwancio's debut full-length album 'Better Living Through Femmistry,' available Friday, December 8. This follows her EP, 'Hard Trans', which was released earlier this year and debuted at #2 on iTunes comedy.

Recorded live in Portland, 'Better Living Through Femmistry' features Andy's trademark witty, sardonic, and slightly profane style as she shares jokes about living with a disability, babies and free burritos, a marriage bound by Mad Lib vows, being busted for weed, and, most importantly, boob puns.

With the release of 'Better Living Through Femmistry,' Andy joins the Kill Rock Stars comedy roster which also includes releases by W. Kamau Bell, Cameron Esposito, Hari Kondabolu, Kurt Braunohler, Frangela, River Butcher, Ian Karmel, Emily Heller, Papp Johnson, and more.

ANDY IWANCIO ON TOUR:

11/25-11/26 - Ha-Ha-Harvest Festival (Portland, OR)

11/30-12/1 - Dry Heat Comedy Club (Albuquerque, NM)

12/2-12/3 - Goodnite Lounge (Los Angeles, CA)

12/8-12/9 - The Comet (Cincinnati, OH)

12/16-12/17 - TBA (Los Angeles, CA)

Andy Iwancio is a trans gal comedian from Seattle by way of Baltimore. With her ten years of comedy, she brings a witty, sardonic, and slightly profane style to her jokes that navigate living with disability and a marriage founded, fueled, and fortified by Mad Lib vows. Andy has opened for Kyle Kinane, Whitmer Thomas, James Adomian, Gareth Reynolds and KRS alum, Cameron Esposito.

Festival-wise, she has performed at Bumbershoot, SF Sketchfest, Women in Comedy NW, Upper Left Comedy Fest, Altercation, and All-Jane. In the film, television, and podcast world, Andy appeared in the HUMP! Film Fest award-winning Queer Safari and the Emmy award-winning film Star Wars Uncut.

She was also featured as a Comic of the Week on The Jackie & Laurie Show. You may have heard her as a guest on many podcasts including The Sarah Silverman Podcast, Bananas with Kurt Braunholer & Scotty Landes, Improv4Humans with Matt Besser, and Lady 2 Lady with Brandie Posey, Tess Barker and Barbara Gray.

Her full-length album, Better Living Through Femmistry, will be released on the legendary label Kill Rock Stars December 8th, 2023. This follows her EP, Hard Trans, released on Radland Records earlier this year and seeing a number two debut on the iTunes comedy chart.