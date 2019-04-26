Kiefer Sutherland's 'Reckless & Me' Out Today

Kiefer Sutherland's sophomore album, the 10-song Reckless & Me, is out today (4/26) via BMG on an early wave of praise. The new album delivers Sutherland's Americana and country rock-infused songwriting style and highlights his gift of soulful storytelling. On Thursday, May 2, fans can tune into "The Talk" on CBS to catch Sutherland and his band perform "Something You Love," the album's latest single.

Reckless & Me-which can be purchased and streamed here-holds beautifully arranged ballads and authentic country rockers such as the album's lead single, "Open Road," "This Is How It's Done, and "Something You Love" - all delivered with Sutherland's distinctive, whiskey-soaked and gravel-laced voice. Produced by Jude Cole, Reckless & Me marks the follow up to Sutherland's critically acclaimed debut album, Down In A Hole (2016).

Earlier this week, Sutherland announced a run of U.S. tour dates. The tour will kick off in Austin, TX at 3Ten Austin City Limits Live on Wednesday, May 29 with additional stops confirmed for Fort Worth, TX, Kansas City, MO, Franklin, TN, Boston, MA and New York, NY, among others. The routing will also include a performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN on Friday, June 7 and an appearance at CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8 on the Budweiser Forever Country Stage. Tickets for all shows are on sale today (4/26) at 10:00am local time.

Track listing for Reckless & Me:

"Open Road "

"Something You Love"

"Faded Pair of Blue Jeans"

"Reckless & Me"

"Blame It on Your Heart"

"This Is How It's Done"

"Agave"

"Run to Him"

"Saskatchewan"

"Song for a Daughter"

U.S. tour dates for Kiefer Sutherland:

DATE CITY/STATE VENUE Wed, 5/29 Austin, TX 3Ten Austin City Limits Live Thur, 5/30 The Woodlands, TX Dosey Doe - The Big Barn Fri, 5/31 Fort Worth, TX Billy Bob's Texas Sat, 6/1 West Siloam Springs, OK Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs Mon, 6/3 Kansas City, MO Knuckleheads Tue, 6/4 St. Louis, MO Old Rock House Thur, 6/6 Franklin, TN Franklin Theatre Fri, 6/7 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry Sat, 6/8 Nashville, TN CMA Fest Sat, 6/22 Boston, MA The Wilbur Sun, 6/23 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom Tue, 6/25 New York, NY Irving Plaza Wed, 6/26 Ardmore, PA The Ardmore Music Hall





