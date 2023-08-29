Kiefer Shares 'Doomed' From Upcoming 'It's OK, B U' Album.

The song is accompanied by a visualizer created by Barcelona-based artist María Medem. 

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 1 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 2 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 3 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 4 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'

Kiefer Shares 'Doomed' From Upcoming 'It's OK, B U' Album.

Kiefer’s latest song, “Doomed”, is out now. Kiefer says he feels “there’s a superhero character inside each of us and this track is about letting my superhero speak for a few minutes.” The song is accompanied by a visualizer created by Barcelona-based artist María Medem. 

The new album It’s Ok, B U serves as Kiefer’s return to solo beat making after recent projects' live band-driven sound, and reflects his journey to self-acceptance as he “transitioned from being super afraid of the feelings I’m going through, toward facing them, accepting them, feeling them, learning from them.” The record features contributions by fellow LA jazz-scene staples Ryan James Carr and Luke Titus, among several others.

Outside of his growing collection of original works, which includes two LPs and an EP trilogy on Stones Throw, Kiefer has produced, played, and written with artists including Drake and Anderson .Paak, winning a GRAMMY Award for his work with the latter. Kiefer has also collaborated with the likes of Carrtoons and Theo Croker, and is active in fostering the LA jazz and improvised music community. 

Kiefer’s 30+ date US headline tour starts in September. See the full list of dates below. 

Tour Dates

Sep 17 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone One
Sep 18 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone One
Sep 19 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live - Upstairs
Sep 20 Washington, DC - The Hamilton Live
Sep 24 Cambridge, MA - Middle East Downstairs
Sep 26 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
Sep 27 Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow Garage
Sep 28 Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi
Oct 1 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
Oct 3 Nashville, TN - Exit/In
Oct 5 Austin, TX - The Parish
Oct 6 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co
Oct 9 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
Oct 10 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
Oct 11 Oakland, CA - Crybaby
Oct 13 Portland, OR - Holocene
Oct 15 Seattle, WA -Nectar Lounge
Oct 16 Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

Photo credit: Preston Groff



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Santa Chiara Releases New Garage-Pop Track Photo
Santa Chiara Releases New Garage-Pop Track

She taught herself guitar, bass, and drums, and studied the music of Frank Zappa and Captain Beefheart, Velvet Underground, The Doors, and The Beatles. Self-produced and largely self-performed by D’Anzieri (with guest performances by Ron Gallo, Dominic Billett, Jerry Bernhardt, and Eric Slick).

2
L7 Announces Cooler Than Mars Limited Edition Flexi Disc & Digital Single Photo
L7 Announces 'Cooler Than Mars' Limited Edition Flexi Disc & Digital Single

L7 have launched a pre-order for their forthcoming limited edition “Cooler Than Mars” 4-pack flexi disc single. This keepsake will be the song’s only physical release and strictly limited to a run of 1000 and features specialty artwork of the band members on flexible vinyl. The song will also be made available as a digital single that day.

3
Advertisement Share New Single Where Is My Baby? Photo
Advertisement Share New Single 'Where Is My Baby?'

The single comes alongside a mischievous video created by the band and director Kyle Mangione-Smith. They reconvened in Los Angeles during the summer of 2022 to record, enlisting the help of engineer Mike Kriebel (Osees, Ty Segall, Mild High Club), who tracked and mixed the record.

4
Al Menne Releases New Single Beth With Christian Lee Hutson & Jodi Photo
Al Menne Releases New Single 'Beth' With Christian Lee Hutson & Jodi

They manage to collapse a maze of gnarled emotions into clear, direct, and inviting pathways, often using humor as an access point to something more profound. Their debut solo album was produced by Christian Lee Hutson, engineered and mixed Melina Duterte (Jay Som), and features work from guitarist Meg Duffy (Hand Habits). 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE PAPER KITES Release Final Single 'June's Stolen Car'THE PAPER KITES Release Final Single 'June's Stolen Car'
Electric Sons Share New Single 'Take Me Over'Electric Sons Share New Single 'Take Me Over'
Christopher Tignor Shares Single 'She Comes In Waves'Christopher Tignor Shares Single 'She Comes In Waves'
Video: Elliott Fullam Shares 'Remember When' Animated VideoVideo: Elliott Fullam Shares 'Remember When' Animated Video

Videos

Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
HADESTOWN