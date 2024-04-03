Khaliyah X Return With 'PSA (ft. Kayo)' This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



R&B singer-songstress Khaliyah X is back with her latest single, the infectious and chill "PSA (ft. Kayo)," set for release on April 10th, 2024. The track, which features mellow production, showcases Khaliyah X's classically smooth and soulful vocals as she urges listeners that, "Everything you want will come to you in due time." Her uplifting energy and knack for lyricism elevates modern hip-hop offerings in the vein of SZA, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani.

Based in Chicago, Khaliyah X is making waves in the R&B scene with her captivating artistry. She seamlessly merges timeless melodies with contemporary flair, ushering in a new generation of the genre. Her previous release, "What's My Name?," has received over 350,000 streams, with its respective music video currently sitting at 44k views. Not only is Khaliyah meticulous when it comes to her music, she is hands-on in all aspects of her branding, with stellar performances and a strong visual presence - her music videos are cinematic and captivating. Notable live performances include the WNBA Chicago Sky at the Wintrust Arena and Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

"PSA" was initially conceived by Khaliyah over a year ago, tracked with only humming and the hook. When she brought it to Kayo, a well-established rapper in the underground Chicago scene, he instantly added his magic and brought the track to life. His verses are the perfect transition from an alt-hip-hop offering to a more mainstream piece. His witty and introspective delivery is just as smooth as Khaliyah's vocals, with lines like, "Ask her what time I was born like it matter to me,/Tell me my sign like it matter to me." She notes, "Even during the music video shoot, the synergy between us made the process incredibly enjoyable." The track was produced by Joey Hamhock, based in LA.

With the premonition of Kayo ("It's a light summer") and Khaliyah X ("This sound like your favorite song") listeners are whisked away into a slower vibe, one where the upcoming warmer weather may have just found its perfect soundtrack. "Life isn't always smooth sailing, and people may not always be kind, but that's just part of the journey," Khaliyah shares. "Embracing the ups and downs is simply embracing life itself."