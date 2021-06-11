Kevo Muney Releases Surprise EP 'Because I Love Y'all'

Memphis trap soul rapper Kevo Muney is celebrating his 21st birthday by gifting fans with a surprise new EP. BECAUSE I LOVE Y'ALL is available today via Atlantic Records below.

BECAUSE I LOVE Y'ALL includes the new single, "When I'm Gone," produced by TNXTD (Rod Wave) and joined today by an official music video streaming now at YouTube HERE. The four-track EP further features production from such studio luminaries as rising Memphis producer RealRed (who previously collaborated with Kevo on the breakout hit single, "Leave Some Day") and Beezo (Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, YoungBoy Never Broke Again).

BECAUSE I LOVE Y'ALL follows the recent arrival of Muney's acclaimed new mixtape, LUCILLE'S GRANDSON, available now at all DSPs and streaming services. A tribute to Kevo's grandmother, who passed in late 2019, the mixtape features such standout singles as "I'm Golden" and the emotional hit, "Leave Some Day," alongside the stellar "Leave Some Day (Remix) [Feat. Lil Durk]." Further highlights include "I Got Feelings," joined by an official music video streaming via YouTube HERE; an exclusive in-studio performance version can be viewed HERE.

"Leave Some Day" has of course proven a worldwide blockbuster, boasting over 150M global streams and top chart placement across Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, and Shazam. In addition, the track has collectively raked in over 50M views on YouTube, including its companion music video which has close to 8M individual views. Earlier this year, Kevo celebrated Black History Month with a moving performance of "Leave Some Day" for Genius' Open Mic series, streaming HERE.

Kevo Muney has earned acclaim in his native Memphis for bringing soul back into hip-hop with powerful songs written from a place of truth and authenticity, some motivational and inspiring, other rooted in pain and personal struggle. The youngest child of eight siblings, Muney grew up in one of the toughest neighborhoods in South Memphis. He first tapped into his growing talent by releasing freestyles on Facebook, rapping over any random beats he found on YouTube. A string of street mixtapes drew underground attention before 2017's "I Grind (Feat. King Arti)" proved his local breakthrough. 2018's breakthrough project, WHO AM I, was joined the next year by 2019's follow-up, WHO AM I: RELOADED, as well as the viral smash mixtape, BABY G.O.A.T, highlighted by the singles, "Everythang Changed," "Crying Out Loud," and "Oh God (Feat. BlocBoy JB)," the latter joined by an official companion video, streaming HERE following its premiere via Complex.

Despite the global shutdown, 2020 saw Kevo keeping up his amazing pace by unleashing a wide ranging series of releases, spanning the celebratory "2021" to such collaborations as "Amen (Feat. Kevin Gates)" and "4 AM Remix (Feat. Jucee Froot)."