Kevo Muney Joins Atlantic Records With BABY G.O.A.T.

Atlantic Records is celebrating its signing of Memphis rapper Kevo Muney with today's release of his "Everythang Changed" official music video via Billboard and the announcement of his mixtape, Baby G.O.A.T. The mixtape will feature fellow Memphis artists Tay Keith and BlocBoy JB and drops December 13th. With co-signs from Kevin Gates, Gunna and more, his vow to "bring soul back to rap," and the backing of Atlantic Records, the 19-year-old emcee has no plans of slowing down any time soon. Kevo is currently featured in Sprite's Sprite Way campaign, which showcases up and coming buzzing artists.

"First of all, I want to send a shout out to Atlantic Records for the partnership," Muney says. "So far it's been amazing working with this team. "Everythang Changed" definitely applies to this new path and getting signed to a big label, but it's also about me realizing how everything in life changes for the better or worse. I'm learning to embrace it no matter what and I want to bring people into the world of Kevo Muney."

He continues, "I feel like I am in a position where I am only 19 and making the music that I am making, I'm the youngest gun." "I'm like the Baby G.O.A.T. So I already know there's OGs in the game, and people willing to make their mark, so they the G.O.A.T. I let them have that title. They the G.O.A.T. I'm the Baby G.O.A.T."

Lanre Gaba, GM/Senior VP Urban A&R for Atlantic Records, says, "Kevo is one of the hardest young artists coming out of Memphis. "Don't Know Me" was the song that put him on our radar and once we heard the rest of his music, we knew he was a special talent. We are excited to welcome Kevo and GME to the Atlantic family."

"Everythang Changed" follows the recent premiere of the "Hurtin" video on World Star Hip Hop, and tracks including "Crying Out Loud", "Hurtin," "Don't Know Me" feat. Action Pack AP, "Back Against The Wall", "Smarter" and "Part of the Game" which have racked up over 20 million views on YouTube and can be found on Kevo's mixtape Who Am I: Reloaded, released in May.

Kevo Muney has earned acclaim and radio play in his native Memphis for bringing soul back into hip-hop with powerful songs written from a place of truth and authenticity, some motivational and inspiring, other rooted in pain and personal struggle. The youngest child of eight siblings, Muney grew up in one of the toughest neighborhoods in South Memphis. He first tapped into his growing talent by releasing freestyles on Facebook, rapping over any random beats he found on YouTube. A string of street mixtapes drew underground attention before 2017's "I Grind (Feat. King Arti)" proved his local breakthrough.

Muney has spent considerable time on stage in recent months, supporting such stars Kevin Gates and Gunna and blowing away fans at Memphis' famed Beale Street Music Festival. In addition, Kevo has received shout outs from the likes of Tay Keith, BlocBoy JB, and others, with Memphis hip-hop legend Don Trip declaring him "a breath of fresh air" in the Memphis scene and inviting him to collaborate on his "Where I Come From (Feat. Kevo Muney)." Surely this is just the beginning for the young rapper.





