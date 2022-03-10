Kevin Devine Shares New Single 'Override'

Today, New York-based songwriter and musician Kevin Devine shares the third single, "Override" from his forthcoming album, Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong due out March 25, 2022 and available for pre-order now via Triple Crown Records. Plus, Kevin Devine will head out on tour across the U.S. this Spring with support from Pronoun, Kississippi and Kayleigh Goldsworthy. Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased here.

﻿Additionally, ahead of the release of Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong, Devine will be performing an intimate, stripped down acoustic set at Looney Tunes Record Store in Long Island, NY on March 24th. Fans can gain access to the set, which includes an autograph and photo op, with the purchase of the vinyl from the Looney Tunes store. Celebrate the release of Devine's most realized, expansive work yet with Kevin himself. Find tickets and more information here.

The highly anticipated LP's third single, "Override" is an attempt to stay grounded in reality, to not be consumed by thoughts and turbulent surroundings, as Devine repeats in the chorus, "I need an override," pleading to stay afloat, and not be swallowed whole, as the track bounces between chaos and order. The multi-layered verses come in and out, almost in a whisper, as Devine utters, "Detach your shadow / "Go Fish!" your tarot / Fling your unnameable fate at a crease in the wall / Trace your timeline to the moment you flinched / And gently suggest that you don't let it happen again."

The override itself is brilliantly communicated sonically as synthesizers and the toll of a bell swell together to become overwhelming, just before the verses come in as a slow moment of peace, a sigh of relief. The track then returns to the emotional tumult, only this time, more refined, refreshed and with a firmer grasp on reality.

Explaining the track, Devine says, "'Override' is songs within a song, unpacking the kitchen sink in search of when you flinched, and how not to now, when you last felt safe, and how to get back there, and where the boundaries are, and what a boundary is, and where did I hide the reset key, and can I write my own mantra, and how do I get rooted while the earth moves all around me."

The album's gentle second single, "How Can I Help You?" finds a sensitive, thoughtful Devine in one of the LP's more synth-pop moments, one that BrooklynVegan calls "very cool," and while a slight departure from his usual sound, "unmistakably Kevin Devine."

The track's official release was closely followed by a stripped back, acoustic version. The acoustic version premiered with The FADER, who wrote, "On the acoustic version, Devine is able to key into the softness at the heart of the song, adding to the empathetic nature that defines his work across all avenues. It's a tender embrace in a world that so often feels cold and uninterested in helping others."

The new songs and all time fan favorites can be heard live this Spring across the U.S. in support of Devine's multidimensional tenth full-length album.

Devine's career began in the early 2000s with the band Miracle Of 86. From there he struck out on his own, performing solo and with his ever-evolving backing collective, The Goddamn Band, eventually forming Bad Books with Manchester Orchestra. In 2015, Devine started his Devinyl Splits 7" series with Craig Finn, Matthew Caws (Nada Surf), David Bazan, The Front Bottoms, Meredith Graves (Perfect Pussy) and many more. In addition to playing as a solo artist, Devine has served as a touring member of several bands, and performed extensively and internationally with a range of other artists such as Frightened Rabbit, John K Samson and Julien Baker, amassing a loyal, fervent following along the way.

All three brand new singles from Kevin Devine, "Override," "Albatross" and "How Can I Help You?," are out everywhere now, and ahead of the tour and album release, catch an exclusive, acoustic set and signing at Looney Tunes Record Store in Long Island, NY on March 24th. Don't miss the live tour as he travels across the U.S. this Spring. Find a full list of dates below.

Kevin Devine's latest full-length album, Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong, is out March 25th, 2022 via Triple Crown Records and you can pre-order it here.

Watch the visualizer for the new track here:

Tour Dates

Thursday, March 24th - Long Island, NY - Looney Tunes Record Store ^

Wednesday, April 6th - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar *

Thursday, April 7th - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's *

Friday, April 8th - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk *

Saturday, April 9th - Toronto, ON - Velvet *

Sunday, April 10th - Detroit, MI - Shelter *

Tuesday, April 12th - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry *

Wednesday, April 13th - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall *

Friday, April 15th - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg *

Saturday, April 16th - Boston, MA - Sinclair*

Friday, April 29th - Philadelphia, PA - FU Church !

Saturday, April 30th - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar !

Sunday, May 1st - Nashville, TN - Mercury Lounge !

Tuesday, May 3rd - Dallas, TX - Tulips !

Wednesday, May 4th - Austin, TX - Antone's !

Friday, May 6th - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom !

Saturday, May 7th - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy !

Sunday, May 8th - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar !

Monday, May 9th - San Francisco,CA - Great American !

Wednesday, May 11th - Portland, OR - Doug Fir !

Thursday, May 12th - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey !

Saturday, May 14th - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby !

Sunday, May 15th - Denver, CO - Bluebird !

Tuesday, May 17th - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway !

Thursday, May 19th - Orlando, FL - Soundbar !

Friday, May 20th - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade !

* Dates with Pronoun

! Dates with Kississippi

^ Acoustic set + signing