Kerry Hart Releases 'If This Burns' from Upcoming Album

Today, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Kerry Hart released her newest single "If This Burns" from her debut album I Know A Gun, out February 7, 2020.

Hart notes, "'If This Burns' is the cry to be heard by the lover who has forgotten how to keep their love alive. It is all too easy to forget to tend to the gardens of our hearts and of those we adore, and when that garden is neglected, thorns can cut deep."

Hart will perform "If This Burns" along with other songs from I Know A Gun at Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles on December 14. Hart's last track, a beautiful rendition of Bruce Springsteen's "Secret Garden," was called "stunning" by Forbes in a recent interview, while Folk Alley has praised Hart as well, saying "Very few artists make a first impression so indelible and wondrous that you know within seconds that they are truly special. In the past few years, Courtney Marie Andrews, Anna Tivel, and Dylan LeBlanc all cleared that bar and even raised it with succeeding efforts. Now comes Kerry Hart making a play of her own to join their ranks." Hart's streaming numbers continue to increase, as title track "I Know A Gun" surpasses one million views on YouTube.

Hart joined up with Nick Rosen and Léo Costa, multi-instrumentalists who have worked with the likes of Pharrell Williams and Jason Mraz, to record I Know A Gun at Perfect Sound Studios in Los Angeles. The album finds Hart embedding her lyrics with pieces of hard-won insight, enveloping that wisdom in her endlessly warm delivery. With its lavishly detailed and largely acoustic sound, the album unfolds in transportive melodies and sweeping arrangements, while bearing an edgy complexity entirely unique to Hart.

Hart is also passionate about reforestation and has been offering a "Pre-Save To Tree Save" campaign in conjunction with Eden Reforestation Projects. For each pre-save of her album I Know A Gun on Spotify, the non-profit group will plant one new tree. The unique initiative has already led to the planting of 2,500 new trees. "We are excited to have Kerry Hart as a new partner in our efforts to plant trees and save lives," writes ERP. "We know how much she cares about trees and the earth. We love her pre-save to tree save campaign so pre-save away!".





