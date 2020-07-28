Kero Kero Bonito Release 'It's Bugsnax!'

The Official Song for the Upcoming Video Game Bugsnax

Following their digital concert as part of Summer Game Fest, indie-pop group Kero Kero Bonito announced that gaming's song of the summer, "It's Bugsnax!" will be released today on digital music platforms and streaming services. "It's Bugsnax!" is of course the official song from the upcoming Holiday 2020 PlayStation™5, PlayStation®4, and Epic Games Store title, Bugsnax. But that's not all!

Listen below!

Introducing the track in their own words, KKB write "The fantastical universes of great video games and their colourful, often groundbreaking soundtracks have always inspired us deeply, so writing a song for one was a dream come true. Musically, the song is a throwback to the bright electro-pop of our 2016 album Bonito Generation, with elements of the Fourth World art-pop of our 2019 EP Civilisation I, particularly in its mystical, adventurous overtones and use of synthesized versions of acoustic instruments like kalimbas and flutes."

Also coinciding with the performance was the announcement of an exclusive, screen printed strawberry 7-inch vinyl release for "It's Bugsnax!". The vinyl, lovingly housed in a scratch-and-sniff jacket, is now available for pre-order right here.

London-based bilingual art-pop band Kero Kero Bonito released their highly anticipated and critically-acclaimed sophomore album Time 'n' Place in 2018, and followed it up with a new EP titled Civilisation I last year, comprised of their most ambitious work to date. What followed was a massive and largely sold-out world tour, and the band's Coachella debut.

The group features lead singer and chief lyricist Sarah Bonito (who was raised in the suburbs on the Japanese island Hokkaido) before moving to the UK. KKB effectively morphed into a band when Sarah met Jamie Bulled (bass) and Gus Lobban (drums) on a web forum. Gus and Jamie grew up in the South London suburbs and played in garage bands together all during their school days. Meeting Sarah was a turning point as she added her own vision and otherworldly voice resulting in one of the most innovative new bands to emerge in recent years.

Kero Kero Bonito have new music on the horizon for 2020 which is sure to be another exciting installment of their unique brand of bright, shiny positive electro-pop.

