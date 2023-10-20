Kenya Vaun Is Back With a Live Rendition of 'Summer'

Riding the momentum of a breakout year, Philadelphia-based R&B songstress Kenya Vaun shares a soulful and stripped-back live rendition of her single “Summer” today via 300 Entertainment. It is accompanied by an intimate performance video.

Kenya's dynamic vocals immediately shine on this version. Over snaps and a head-nodding groove, she flexes her range with mesmerizing melodies.

For the live video, she sings in a dimmed space, creating a warm vibe for Summer. The camera moves beyond a piano and over flower petals strewn across the floor to focus on Kenya. Under the glow of warm light, she pours her heart into the mic, exuding raw emotion as the song crescendos.

Meanwhile, the original studio version of “Summer” has been championed right out of the gate, RAYDAR professed, “Emerging from Philadelphia with a voice that echoes both the new and the timeless, 22-year-old R&B sensation Kenya Vaun is an artist on the ascent.” Receiving tastemaker praise, Joe Budden plugged the track on The Joe Budden Network, while Ebro Darden touted it on his “Discovered” playlist on Apple Music.

Kenya recently went viral for her exhilarating ‘Take A Seat Rap On The Beat” freestyle. She impressively delivered her own spin on a freestyle blending rap with melodies at Washington Square Park in NYC, showcasing another side of her talents and asserting her ability to thrive in any lane.

"Summer" comes off the back of Kenya's single "Overrated", released earlier this year. "Overrated" captured her fervent vocals on a glossy guitar loop while guiding us through a rocky love story. Since then, she has enchanted a packed audience at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C during the “BLACK GIRLS ROCK! FEST” in March. Kenya left the crowd speechless with a show-stopping performance, including “Overrated.”

(Photographer: Tamsou)