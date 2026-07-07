Ken Carson Details Highly Anticipated 'Xperimenting Tour' Across U.S.

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Multi-platinum, Billboard No. 1 recording artist Ken Carson has detailed his highly anticipated “xperimenting tour,” promoted by Live Nation, with support from xaviersobased, prettifun, and DJ Moon. The 17-date U.S. headline run kicks off on Wednesday, August 26, at Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago and will make stops in Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Miami, Atlanta, and more before wrapping on September 23 at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

The artist presale begins Wednesday, July 8, at 10:00 a.m. local time. General on sale starts Friday, July 10, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available at www.kencarson.xyz/tour.

The tour announcement arrives on the heels of the highly anticipated release of xperiment, Ken Carson's fifth studio album, which debuted with nearly 16 million global opening-day streams, marking the sixth-biggest opening-day debut for a rap album this year. The album features production from Ken's trusted collaborators AM, F1LTHY, Lucian, Clif Shayne, and more, alongside 2hollis, who produced "shadeson," the track Carson performed as the closing song during his headline set at Rolling Loud California 2026.

xperiment features collaborations with Destroy Lonely on "shopping," Lil Uzi Vert on "ghost," Young Thug on "drug kit," and Playboi Carti on "deaf note," in addition to "wedidit," which Ken and Carti performed together during Carti's closing set at Summer Smash. The track's official music video, filmed in their hometown of Atlanta and directed by Frankie Watts, has already garnered nearly 3 million views.

In addition to the album, Carson further expanded the ever-evolving world of xperiment. The album artwork, featuring a USB drive inserted into his neck, serves as the central visual motif for the era. Extending the concept beyond the music, xperiment unfolds through a series of cinematic short films that deepen its eerie universe, leaning into sci-fi, suspense, and surreal storytelling. Directed by Joy Divizn, the visual series brings the album's immersive world to life.

Carson also announced cartunez, his upcoming mixtape arriving Friday, July 11, which he has been previewing across social media. Ahead of the release, he recently shared the xperiment digital album, featuring the exclusive bonus track “Too Many Poles,” available now for digital download HERE.

Carson's 2025 album, More Chaos, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning him his first chart-topping album. Carson was announced as a headliner for ComplexCon 2026 as part of Opium's takeover of the festival's 10th anniversary celebration in Los Angeles, where he will headline on Saturday, October 3.

Last week, Carson kicked off his international festival run with appearances at Roskilde Festival in Denmark and Splash! Festival in Germany, debuting new tracks from xperiment live and bringing out Destroy Lonely for “shopping.” This week, he takes the stage at Openair Frauenfeld in Switzerland, followed by Clout Festival in Poland. He will close out his international run next month at Frequency Festival in Austria.

Beyond the stage, Ken has continued to expand his cultural footprint through sold-out touring and fashion collaborations, including his sold-out “WTF” headline tour across Europe and the UK, Playboi Carti’s “Antagonist 2.0 Tour,” and collaborations with Affliction, SKIMS x Cactus Plant Flea Market, and Jesse Jo Stark’s Deadly Doll line.

KEN CARSON LIVE DATES:

7/9/2026 Frauenfeld, Switzerland Openair Frauenfeld 7/10/2026 Warsaw, Poland Clout Festival 8/22/2026 Saint Pölten, Austria Frequency Festival 8/26/2026 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island 8/29/2026 Philadelphia, PA Stateside Live! 9/1/2026 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway 9/3/2026 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center 9/5/2026 Washington, DC The Anthem 9/9/2026 Charlotte, NC Bojangles Coliseum 9/11/2026 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater 9/12/2026 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater 9/13/2026 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena 9/15/2026 Austin, TX Moody Center 9/16/2026 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory 9/19/2026 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre 9/20/2026 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square 9/23/2026 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Photo Credit: Rayce Aaronson

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