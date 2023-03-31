Kelsey Waldon to Release 'No Regular Dog' Deluxe Edition

Renowned singer, songwriter and musician Kelsey Waldon will release a special deluxe version of her acclaimed 2022 album, No Regular Dog, April 14 via Oh Boy Records (pre-order/pre-save here).

Consisting of 18 tracks-a combination of dynamic live recordings alongside intimate work tapes and voice notes-the deluxe edition demonstrates the depth of Waldon's artistry and the growth she experienced while creating No Regular Dog, as she chronicles the recording and touring process.

In addition to each No Regular Dog track, the extended edition also features live renditions of Waldon's songs "White Noise, White Lines" and "False King" as well as a new version of John Prine's "Spanish Pipedream." Ahead of the release, "Spanish Pipedream" is debuting today alongside "Season's Ending/Sweet Little Girl," a live medley of Waldon's two tracks.

Reflecting on the project, Waldon shares, "I wanted this deluxe album to truly encapsulate the journey of these songs. From the most vulnerable iPhone voice memos to the studio and then to the stage after months on the road. It was really rewarding and humbling for me to reflect on this process of growth as both a songwriter and a performer. My band on these live recordings was a huge source of inspiration for me. There are just some things that can't be captured in the studio as well as they are on the stage, live and in the moment. New and old songs took a new life. Each person is a heavy weight in their own corner. It is something very special that I am thankful has been documented on the deluxe album. No Regular Dog (Deluxe) is about not being afraid to put yourself out there and pulling up the curtain a little bit to see what's behind it all."

Recorded by Dustin "Ozzie" Osborne at Nashville's The Basement East this past December, the live tracks were mixed by Justin Francis and feature Waldon's touring band, Her Hot Band-Muskrat Jones (pedal steel guitar), Zach Martin (drums, percussion), Erik Mendez (electric bass), Junior Tutwiler (electric guitar, slide guitar) and Libby Weitnauer (fiddle, background vocals)-while "Spanish Pipedream" was also recorded by Francis with musicians Adam Duran (acoustic guitar, electric guitar), Nate Felty (drums, percussion), Alec Newman (electric bass), Brett Resnick (pedal steel) and Libby Weitnauer (fiddle).

The original version of No Regular Dog (produced by Shooter Jennings) was released this past August and further established Waldon as a singular voice in country music. Of the record, The Wall Street Journal declares, "Waldon sings with emotional directness and unembellished simplicity that will reel you in and hold you...she takes you to places where the questions and answers are surely rich, and far from simple" while Rolling Stone declares, "the album is an immersive listening experience" and American Songwriter proclaims, "pure, subtle country with elegantly conceived lyrics...the album's name summarizes Kelsey Waldon's superb talents and determined approach to her profession."

Known for her powerful live performances, Waldon will continue to tour through this year including upcoming shows supporting Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Margo Price as well as appearances at Denmark's Tonder Festival, the UK's Long Road Festival and more. See below for complete itinerary.

KELSEY WALDON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

March 31-Calgary, Canada-Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium*

April 1-Red Deer, Canada-Red Deer Memorial Centre*

April 2-Edmonton, Canada-Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium*

April 3-Medicine Hat, Canada-Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre*

April 5-Saskatoon, Canada-TCU Place*

April 6-Regina, Canada-Conexus Arts Centre*

April 7-Winnipeg, Canada-Burton Cummings Theatre*

May 27-Axon, VA-Rooster Walk 13

June 22-Pendleton, OR-Jackalope Jamboree

June 24-Lander, WY-Lander Concert Series+

June 25-Livingston, MT-Pine Creek Lodge+

June 28-Omaha, NE-The Waiting Room+

July 6-9-Oakbank, Canada-Winnipeg Folk Festival

August 24-27-Tonder, Denmark-Tonder Festival

August 25-27-Bottesford, UK-The Long Road Festival

September 14-17-Louisville, KY-Bourbon & Beyond

*supporting Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

+supporting Margo Price