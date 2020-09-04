Kelsey Karter Releases New Single 'Love Me or Hate Me'

A fiercely anthemic new single.

LA by-way-of New Zealand artist Kelsy Karter is excited to release her fiercely anthemic new single and music video for "Love Me or Hate Me," out everywhere today via BMG. Co-written with The Struts' Adam Slack and her longtime collaborator Michael Morgan, the track matches its fuzzed-out riffs and frenetic rhythms with a message especially close to Karter's heart.

"I wrote 'Love Me or Hate Me' at a time when I was feeling like I wasn't good enough, and the thing that pulled me through was my fans," says Karter. "They made me believe in myself again, and so I wanted to write them a song to make them feel the way they made me feel: like I'm a bad-ass, and I can do anything."

"Life is too damn short to live by someone else's rules or standards," Karter explains further. "This song is about being unapologetically yourself and owning your individualism." Download/stream "Love Me Or Hate Me" HERE .

With the new single also comes the announcement of Karter's debut album, Missing Person , out October 2nd. Composed of 12 songs, including the already released self-empowerment anthem "Stick To Your Guns" and the upbeat "Devil On My Shoulder," the album serves as somewhat of a diary for Karter. "Missing Person is a collection of stories from my life about love, rebellion, heartbreak, individualism and the anxiety of the times we live in," she explains. "It's a cheeky and dramatic mix of punk and glam rock. When listening to this record, I want my fans to feel like a total badass and completely vulnerable at the same time." Pre-order/save Missing Person HERE .

Watch the new music video below.

Missing Person Track List

You Only Die Once

Goodness Gracious

Stick To Your Guns

I'm So Mad At Him

Devil On My Shoulder

Villain

Love Me Or Hate Me

God Knows I've Tried

Catch Me If You Can

Int - Coffee Shop - Next Morning

Liquor Store On Mars

New Recording 254 (Outro)

