Kelly Clarkson Will Host the 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

NBC and dick clark productions announced today that Kelly Clarkson will return once again to host NBC's three-hour live telecast of the "2020 Billboard Music Awards" on Wednesday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This will mark Clarkson's third time hosting the hugely popular award show after receiving unanimous acclaim as host in 2018 and 2019.

The "2020 Billboard Music Awards" will be broadcast live from Las Vegas and feature the year's hottest musical acts, unexpected collaborations and buzzworthy moments.

As host, Clarkson has helped create many iconic Billboard Music Awards moments, including unexpected cameos by surprise guests. Her opening performances, where she puts her own vocal spin on the year's top hits, have become a can't miss moment on the show and are widely anticipated by fans.

"I'm thrilled to be back with my Billboard family," Clarkson said. "I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won't want to miss!"

Clarkson serves as a coach for season 18 of NBC's multi-Emmy Award-winning musical competition series "The Voice" and hosts her own daytime program, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," which was the fall season's #1 new syndicated show. She is among the most popular artists of this era with total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles.

Clarkson is the recipient of an array of awards, including three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards and one Country Music Assn. Award. She has notched three #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, among 11 top 10's and 27 total appearances. She has also tallied three #1 albums on the Billboard 200, among eight top 10's in 11 total appearances. Her versatility has also resulted in seven #1 singles on the Dance Club Songs chart; four on both the Pop Songs and Adult Pop Songs charts; three on Adult Contemporary; and one on Hot Country Songs.

To date in her career, she has drawn 61 billion in cumulative radio audience and 2.8 billion on-demand U.S. streams and sold 14.6 million albums in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

The "2019 Billboard Music Awards" averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.0 million viewers, according to "live plus same day" Nielsens, delivering NBC's best in-season Wednesday in 18-49, excluding Olympics, since 2016. The awards telecast jumped +110% above NBC's Wednesday season average in the 18-49 demo and was up +1.5 million persons in total viewers to top every Big 4 entertainment telecast over the prior seven weeks in 18-49.

"Billboard Music Awards" nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.

The "2020 Billboard Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions. Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco, Kelly Clarkson, Robert Deaton and Amy Thurlow are executive producers.





