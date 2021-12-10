Keiynan Lonsdale Unveils 'Rhythm & Music' Remix With Harry Nathan

Today, Australian-raised, LA-cultured pop star Keiynan Lonsdale shares a hypnotic club-ready reimagination of his track "Rhythm & Music" off his debut album Rainbow Boy.

The song's new rendition is in collaboration with lo-fi house and disco producer, singer, songwriter and DJ Harry Nathan who brings his penchant for what works on the dancefloor and a true sense of sophistication to the already infectious track.

Keiynan Lonsdale, the Australian/Nigerian dancer, singer-songwriter, & actor, has quickly made a global name for himself as a multi-hyphenate performer across film, TV, fashion & music. His cinematic vision and powerful voice continue to push the boundaries on what it means to be a leading man in Hollywood, and an influential force to his generation and the LGBTQ+ community as multi-talented artists is fresh off the heels of his debut headline show at Los Angeles' Los Globos where the multihyphenate performed tracks from his new album and showcased his inimitable dance moves.

Australian artist Harry Nathan (along with twin brother Boonie) set themselves a Guinness World Record earlier this year with the art piece affectionately known as 'Doof Shed', dubbed the World's Smallest Mobile Nightclub it was featured in DJ Mag, mixmag and National TV stations (incl. the Today Show) around the globe. He's also set perform at a sold-out show at Sydney's Oxford Arts Factory in January.

Keiynan is already the face at the forefront of queer Hollywood. He's starred in Love, Simon (for which he won an MTV Movie Award), The Divergent Series, CW's The Flash and Legends Of Tomorrow (one of the first openly queer actors to play a superhero), judged on RuPaul's Drag Race and more, including the Alicia Keys-produced dance comedy, Work It.

Lonsdale has won GQ Australia's "Actor of the Year" and an LGBT Centre Youth Advocacy Award. In 2019, he made his Paris Fashion Week runway debut with Louis Vuitton. He walked the 2019 MET Gala pink carpet in a custom gown covered in over a thousand handmade, embroidered butterflies, created by Indian designer Manish Arora (Katy Perry, Rihanna, Kate Moss). Keiynan is next set to star in both Lionsgate feature My Fake Boyfriend and STARZ Step Up Series with Neyo and Christian Millian.

﻿Listen to the new single here: