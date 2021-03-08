Keedron Bryant Teams With Symba on New Video 'I Know I Been Changed'

Today, 13-year-old singer and activist Keedron Bryant unveils the powerful and provocative music video for his timely cover of gospel legend LaShun Pace's classic song "I Know I Been Changed" with rapper Symba, featuring GRAMMY®-winning artist Gary Clark Jr. It stands out as the theme for writer and director Nate Parker's politically charged film American Skin. Listen to "I Know I Been Changed" via Warner Records HERE.

The video intercuts some of the most intense moments from American Skin with intimate performances from Keedron and Symba. Closeups depict the raw pain of Keedron's soulful delivery as he sings from an empty bench, while black-and-white security camera-style footage of Symba offers a counterpoint sound tracked by his poignant verses. Meanwhile, Gary Clark Jr.'s guitar cries with a searing solo, uplifting this protest anthem with six-string spirit. "I Know I Been Changed" was notably produced by Dem Jointz (Kanye West, Janet Jackson, Chris Brown, Rihanna). Watch it below.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Keedron appeared on The View where he spoke to the hosts and delivered an unforgettable live rendition of "I Just Wanna Live" and "I Know I Been Changed." Watch it HERE.

Keedron has always had revolutionary potential in his music, and now the world is listening. His fans and supporters include renowned artists like Dr. Dre, Alicia Keys, Kirk Franklin, and Andra Day. He's also garnered attention from publications like Associated Press, who named his breakout hit single "I JUST WANNA LIVE" their 2020 Song of the Year. He recently performed a rendition of Marvin Gaye's "Mercy, Mercy, Me" on Good Morning America after covering the song for ESPN's The Undefeated compilation, I Can't Breathe / Music for the Movement. For Christmas 2020, he released a charming EP, The Best Time of Year, featuring three holiday classics and a new song with his sister Aiyanna Bryant. Keedron has a lifetime ahead of him, but he's already making the world a better place with his presence.

Listen here: