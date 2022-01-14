Keedron Bryant Releases Self-Titled EP

Today, 14-year-old singer and activist Keedron Bryant unveils his much-anticipated self-titled Keedron EP-available now via Warner Records.

His trusted musical partner Dem Jointz [Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, Rihanna] notably served as the EP's Executive Producer. The six-song project sees Keedron coming of age and embracing his confidence, swagger, and show-stopping range like never before. Guitar underlines the hypnotic "Passing Thru" as his undeniable vocals pop off on the refrain, "I've just got to make my way back to you even though I'm just passing thru."

Then, there's "Like I Do" with his sister Aiyanna Bryant. Nodding to nineties R&B with a gleeful throwback beat, he bobs and weaves between runs and a melodic chorus, "Who's gonna love you like I do?" Wild saxophone stirs up "Blackberry Sauce," while the bass bumps and his charisma shines. The project concludes with the intimate and introspective "Everything," showing yet another side of the teen performer.

Keedron set the stage for the EP with "Hello" and "Stubborn" [feat. Curly J]. Both tracks garnered critical praise. HotNewHipHop plugged "Stubborn" and claimed, "Keedron Bryant may just be 14 years old, but he's already got a lot of W's to look back on." Meanwhile, Rated R&B touted "Hello" and observed, "Over a bouncy production that's laced with hand claps, Bryant tries to respectfully holla at a girl that catches his attention."

Last Sunday, the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams recruited Keedron to perform the National Anthem at SoFi Stadium. He also hung out with the team and caused all kinds of locker room antics.

Keedron's winning streak shows no signs of stopping or slowing. In 2021, he dropped a powerful cover of LaShun Pace's "I Know I Been Changed" with Symba and GRAMMY®-winning artist Gary Clark Jr., which he performed on The View to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. After capturing the attention of the world with his stunning original, "I JUST WANNA LIVE," which was named 2020's "Song of the Year" by the Associated Press, Keedron has continued to make emotional calls to action while surprising listeners with covers of R&B classics including Usher's "U Don't Have to Call" and Avant's "My First Love."

Listen to the new EP here: