Kayla Brianna Delivers Sultry New Single 'Down'

The track follows the release of her angelic 2022 single “Too Long.”

By: Oct. 11, 2023

R&B songstress Kayla Brianna returns with the release of her single “Down” accompanied by a temperature-rising music video.

The fresh single delivers an alluring chorus painted by Kayla Brianna’s dazzling vocals over the sultry beat. “Down” marks the beginning of a new chapter for the multi-hyphenate star, as she ushers in her most daring and confident era yet.

The track follows the release of her angelic 2022 single “Too Long.”  Wonderland Magazine highlighted the record and music video with stating “Kayla is a maverick both musically and aesthetically” while Rated R&B added: “With lyrics that speak of being taken to places far greater than Earth, the video, directed by Neex, captures dreamlike sequences.” 

Last week, Kayla delivered an exceptional national anthem performance for the NBA Abu Dhabi Exhibition Games at the Etihad Arena.

Singer and actress, Kayla Brianna, is a Houston, Texas native who is deeply rooted in the entertainment industry. She acquired the love of music at a young age from her grandfather, American lyricist Gerry Goffin who was inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame. His pen has graced the vocals of many legendary songs such as "Natural Woman", "Saving All My Love For You", and "Locomotion" which inspired her own singing career.

In addition, Kayla’s love for acting blossomed at an early age while performing in numerous musicals in Houston. She can be seen in Nancy Drew as Eve and NCIS: Los Angeles as Kamran. Kayla’s previous TV credits include All American, STAR on Fox, and Robin Givens’ daughter on Ambitions. In 2019, she co-wrote her EP, "Girl Talk", which was produced by London on da Track and features noteworthy artists such as Dreezy and YFN Lucci. 



