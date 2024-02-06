Katherine Li Set to Release Second EP 'love, k.' on Valentines Day; Announces Headline Tour

Indie pop singer-songwriter Katherine Li is set to release her second EP, love, k. on February 14. The project was written solely by Li and produced by close collaborator, Joe Avio. Pre-save the EP HERE.

Li states, "‘love, k' touches the themes like unrequited love, pining, insecurities, and overthinking. The lyrics encompass all the things you never had the nerve to say to “them”. This EP is written for all the hopeless romantics that find themselves in a never-ending loop of (borderline imaginary) relationships that never seem to work out." The focus track off the EP is, “Fell First, Fell Hard”.

Li states, “this is about the stages you go through when you first develop a crush; a little internet stalking when you get home, the nerves when you're alone with them, accidentally saying your inner thoughts out loud… This song explores the excitement and unknowns of meeting someone new." Li will delight fans with an official music video for the single directed by Qran "Q" Zhu.

Li will embark on her first headline tour this spring beginning March 6 in New York City at Mercury Lounge. She will also be performing in Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles, full tour dates below. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 6th at 10AM local time HERE. General on-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 7th at 10AM local time.

Li's first EP Crush[ed] which was released last year showed fans the evolution of her raw and honest songwriting capabilities since posting videos to TikTok in 2020. The singles from the EP, (apart from "I Don't Care") were featured on American Eagle's music-focused back-to-school campaign for the fall, creating a short film that brings Li's narrative to life.

"It was really fun, especially putting together the whole concept of it," says Li. Crush[ed] has been featured in The New Yorker, Billboard, Uproxx and more.

love, k tracklisting