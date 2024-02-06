Katherine Li Set to Release Second EP 'love, k.' on Valentines Day; Announces Headline Tour

Katherine Li is set to release her second EP, love, k. on February 14.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Katherine Li Set to Release Second EP 'love, k.' on Valentines Day; Announces Headline Tour

Indie pop singer-songwriter Katherine Li is set to release her second EP, love, k. on February 14. The project was written solely by Li and produced by close collaborator, Joe Avio. Pre-save the EP HERE

Li states, "‘love, k' touches the themes like unrequited love, pining, insecurities, and overthinking. The lyrics encompass all the things you never had the nerve to say to “them”. This EP is written for all the hopeless romantics that find themselves in a never-ending loop of (borderline imaginary) relationships that never seem to work out."   The focus track off the EP is, “Fell First, Fell Hard”.

Li states, “this is about the stages you go through when you first develop a crush; a little internet stalking when you get home, the nerves when you're alone with them, accidentally saying your inner thoughts out loud… This song explores the excitement and unknowns of meeting someone new." Li will delight fans with an official music video for the single directed by Qran "Q" Zhu.   

Li will embark on her first headline tour this spring beginning March 6 in New York City at Mercury Lounge. She will also be performing in Toronto, Chicago  and Los Angeles, full tour dates below. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 6th at 10AM local time HERE. General on-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 7th at 10AM local time.   

Li's first EP Crush[ed] which was released last year showed fans the evolution of her raw and honest songwriting capabilities since posting videos to TikTok in 2020. The singles from the EP, (apart from "I Don't Care") were featured on American Eagle's music-focused back-to-school campaign for the fall, creating a short film that brings Li's narrative to life.

"It was really fun, especially putting together the whole concept of it," says Li. Crush[ed] has been featured in The New Yorker, Billboard, Uproxx and more.   

love, k tracklisting

  1. Really Mean It 
  2. Fell First, Fell Hard 
  3. Could I Convince You 
  4. If I Weren't Me 
  5. Isn't It Obvious 
  6. I Just Wanna Know 
  7. Like Me, Like Me 
  8. More Often Than Not 


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Illiterate Light Announces Slow Down Time EP; U.S. Tour Begins Thursday Photo
Illiterate Light Announces 'Slow Down Time' EP; U.S. Tour Begins Thursday

Last year, Illiterate Light – the duo of singer-guitarist Jeff Gorman and drummer Jake Cochran – released their acclaimed sophomore album, Sunburned and an extraordinary EP, Aloe, via Thirty Tigers. They will be releasing a new EP, Slow Down Time in March via Red Books Records, with distribution by Thirty Tigers.

2
Cassie Kinoshi Announces Philharmonic Jazz Album gratitude Photo
Cassie Kinoshi Announces Philharmonic Jazz Album 'gratitude'

Mercury Prize-nominated (2019) and Ivors Academy Award-winning composer, arranger & alto saxophonist Cassie Kinoshi  announces a new album gratitude with her flagship ensemble seed. The album eatures Kinoshi & her band alongside turntablist NikNak and the London Contemporary Orchestra.

3
Gouge Away Uncovers Reflective New Single From Deep Sage Photo
Gouge Away Uncovers Reflective New Single From 'Deep Sage'

More than three years since their recorded output, Gouge Away hinted at what's to come on their third full-length Deep Sage with the surprise single drop of 'Idealized' last year, and most recently with 'Stuck in a Dream.' Deep Sage started coming together in 2019 during sound checks and in small pockets of downtime between tours.

4
CREED Extends Reunion Tour In Response To Overwhelming Fan Demand Photo
CREED Extends Reunion Tour In Response To Overwhelming Fan Demand

With sold-out dates at amphitheaters across North America this summer, multi-platinum, GRAMMY and American Music Award-winning rock band CREED have extended their 40+ “Summer of ‘99” tour with the “Are You Ready Tour?” due to overwhelming fan demand. The tour will feature special guests 3 Doors Down, Mammoth WVH and Finger Eleven in select cities.

More Hot Stories For You

Andra Day Bares All on New Single 'Probably'Andra Day Bares All on New Single 'Probably'
Brandy Clark Wins Best Americana Performance At 66th GRAMMY AwardsBrandy Clark Wins Best Americana Performance At 66th GRAMMY Awards
Nisa to Release Debut Album in AprilNisa to Release Debut Album in April
Devon Ross Makes NYC Live Debut At Rough TradeDevon Ross Makes NYC Live Debut At Rough Trade

Videos

Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Video
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DOUBT
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
MJ THE MUSICAL
APPROPRIATE