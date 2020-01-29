Katchafire Announces U.S. Winter Tour

KATCHAFIRE, the award winning roots reggae band from New Zealand is coming back to the U.S. showcasing their unique sound with four shows in California. The eight piece band will kick off their tour at the One Love Cali Reggae Fest (Feb. 9th) in Long Beach, CA then to San Diego at the Music Box (Feb. 10th), and Pomona at the Glass House (Feb. 11th), and finally to San Francisco at the Great American Music Hall (Feb. 12th).

KATCHAFIRE have created a universal vibe, crafting their sound from the foundations of classic roots reggae with an R'n'B and funk rub, fusing modern dancehall and with slinky pop, cool grooves and uplifting vibes. Hailing from Kirikiriroa in Aotearoa (Hamilton in New Zealand) KATCHAFIRE have become a global roots reggae phenomenon. The all Maori reggae band bring their pure classic sound to music lovers worldwide delivering one of the most authentic Reggae.

KATCHAFIRE released their highly anticipated 5th studio album 'LEGACY' (Universal NZ / Zojak Worldwide) on 1st June 2018, and within hours hit No.1 on the New Zealand iTunes album chart and No.1 on the USA iTunes Reggae chart. The 'LEGACY' album also impacted iTunes charts around the world... No.1 in Fiji, No.8 in Poland, No.24 in Australia, No.56 in Lichtenstein and Ivory Coast, No.57 in USA, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Maldives, Myanmar, Palestine and Libyan Arab Jamahiriya!! The success of this release became the No.3 Most Streamed New Zealand Artist on Spotify in 2018!

The 'LEGACY' album has spawned 5 singles & videos - 'Addicted', 'Way Beyond', 'Love Today', '100', and the latest release 'Fyah In The Trenches' (Jan 25). Link to album http://smarturl.it/katchafire-legacy

The 'LEGACY' album is exciting and fresh with messages of love, hope, togetherness, and family, featuring 12 brand new songs that the boys worked on between their extremely busy touring schedule, bringing you vibes, sounds and harmonies you expect from the brothers of the 'Fire with some brand new feels and flavors sprinkled in the recipe.

Tour Dates:

KATCHAFIRE's popularity and critical acclaim has seen them on lineups with just about every reggae artist worldwide from Marley brothers, Steel Pulse, UB40, The Wailers and many more. They've garnered respect from the likes of Don Letts (acclaimed documentary maker and Clash tour DJ), music journalist David Katz, and have been championed on the airwaves by radio legends such as Steve Barker (BBC), Charlie Gillet (BBC) and David Rodigan (Kiss FM and others) to name a few of a very long list.

02/09 - One Love Cali Reggae Fest - Long Beach, CA

02/10 - Music Box - San Diego, CA

02/11 - Glass House - Pomona, CA

02/12 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA





