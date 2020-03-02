Kat Edmonson Releases Video for 'What A Wonderful World'

Today, the new video from jazz vocalist and songwriter Kat Edmonson debuts via WBGO Take Five.

Watch "What A Wonderful World" below!

Edmonson's new album Dreamers Do is out now via Spinnerette Record. She is currently in the midst of a US tour, seeing stops in Los Angeles, Washington DC, Boston, New York City amongst others. You can find a full list of remaining tour dates below.

Dreamers Do reached the #1 spot on Billboard's Traditional Jazz chart, and the album debuted #1 at iTunes Jazz, #2 Most Added at Jazzweek and was named Deezer's Album of the Week upon release.

The album combines mid-20th century Disney songs (from Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, Bedknobs on Broomsticks, Mary Poppins, Babes in Toyland), with familiar classics ("What A Wonderful World" as well as "All I Do is Dream of You" from Singin in the Rain), and features two new original songs from Edmonson ("Too Late to Dream" and "Someone's In The House.")

"Dreamers Do takes place in a single night, from bedtime till morning. It's about our concepts around dreaming- all of the wonderful things and the fearful things, the things that keep us awake in the middle of the night," Edmonson explains of the new album, "It's also about the quiet power of merely having a dream. There are interludes between the songs indicating different points in this nocturnal journey and if someone wants to listen to the entire record as an experience, it's available to them."

KAT EDMONSON TOUR DATES

March 3 Yoshi's Oakland, CA March 4 Palo Alto Jewish Community Center Palo Alto, CA March 5 The Palms Playhouse Winters, CA March 6 Largo Los Angeles, CA March 8 Humphreys Backstage Live San Diego, CA March 10 Crooners Supper Club Minneapolis, MN March 11 Backroom at Colectivo Milwaukee, WI March 12 SPACE Evanston, IL March 13 The Jazz Kitchen Indianapolis, IN March 14 Norton Centre for the Arts Danville, KY March 16 Music Box Supper Club Cleveland, OH March 17 The Ark Ann Arbor, MI March 19 The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center Old Saybrook, CT March 20 Strand Theatre Rockland, ME March 21 Stone Mountain Arts Center Brownfield, ME March 26 The Hamilton Washington DC March 27 Longwood Gardens Kennett Square, PA March 28 Rams Head On Stage Annapolis, MD March 29 Mountain Stage Morgantown, WV March 30 Club Café Pittsburgh, PA April 1 City Winery Boston, MA April 2 The Birdland Theater New York, NY April 3 The Birdland Theater New York, NY April 4 The Birdland Theater New York, NY April 23 The Iron Horse Northampton, MA April 24 Upstairs Jazz Club Montreal, Canada April 25 Massry Center for the Arts Albany, NY

Photo credit: Glynis S.A. Carpenter





