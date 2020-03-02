Kat Edmonson Releases Video for 'What A Wonderful World'

Today, the new video from jazz vocalist and songwriter Kat Edmonson debuts via WBGO Take Five.

Watch "What A Wonderful World" below!

Edmonson's new album Dreamers Do is out now via Spinnerette Record. She is currently in the midst of a US tour, seeing stops in Los Angeles, Washington DC, Boston, New York City amongst others. You can find a full list of remaining tour dates below.

Dreamers Do reached the #1 spot on Billboard's Traditional Jazz chart, and the album debuted #1 at iTunes Jazz, #2 Most Added at Jazzweek and was named Deezer's Album of the Week upon release.

The album combines mid-20th century Disney songs (from Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, Bedknobs on Broomsticks, Mary Poppins, Babes in Toyland), with familiar classics ("What A Wonderful World" as well as "All I Do is Dream of You" from Singin in the Rain), and features two new original songs from Edmonson ("Too Late to Dream" and "Someone's In The House.")

"Dreamers Do takes place in a single night, from bedtime till morning. It's about our concepts around dreaming- all of the wonderful things and the fearful things, the things that keep us awake in the middle of the night," Edmonson explains of the new album, "It's also about the quiet power of merely having a dream. There are interludes between the songs indicating different points in this nocturnal journey and if someone wants to listen to the entire record as an experience, it's available to them."

KAT EDMONSON TOUR DATES

March 3

Yoshi's

Oakland, CA

March 4

Palo Alto Jewish Community Center

Palo Alto, CA

March 5

The Palms Playhouse

Winters, CA

March 6

Largo

Los Angeles, CA

March 8

Humphreys Backstage Live

San Diego, CA

March 10

Crooners Supper Club

Minneapolis, MN

March 11

Backroom at Colectivo

Milwaukee, WI

March 12

SPACE

Evanston, IL

March 13

The Jazz Kitchen

Indianapolis, IN

March 14

Norton Centre for the Arts

Danville, KY

March 16

Music Box Supper Club

Cleveland, OH

March 17

The Ark

Ann Arbor, MI

March 19

The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

Old Saybrook, CT

March 20

Strand Theatre

Rockland, ME

March 21

Stone Mountain Arts Center

Brownfield, ME

March 26

The Hamilton

Washington DC

March 27

Longwood Gardens

Kennett Square, PA

March 28

Rams Head On Stage

Annapolis, MD

March 29

Mountain Stage

Morgantown, WV

March 30

Club Café

Pittsburgh, PA

April 1

City Winery

Boston, MA

April 2

The Birdland Theater

New York, NY

April 3

The Birdland Theater

New York, NY

April 4

The Birdland Theater

New York, NY

April 23

The Iron Horse

Northampton, MA

April 24

Upstairs Jazz Club

Montreal, Canada

April 25

Massry Center for the Arts

Albany, NY

Photo credit: Glynis S.A. Carpenter

