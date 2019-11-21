Kano Shares Two-Part Video For 'Can't Hold We Down (Ft Popcaan)'

KANO has dropped the video for "Can't Hold We Down" featuring Popcaan, taken from his acclaimed sixth studio album HOODIES ALL SUMMER.

Watch below!

Underlined by a galvanising melody, "Can't Hold We Down" is a celebratory anthem anchored by Kano's musical heritage, featuring a passion-rich chorus from dancehall star Popcaan on a track brimming with defiance and hope.

The two-part video chronicles Kano's connection with Jamaica. The trailer/documentary segment (which launched yesterday) sees Kano going through old family photos and reflect on good times had there, discussing his love for the culture and how he came to meet and work with Popcaan. The video features appearances from family, friends and collaborators including Giggs, Lethal Bizzle, Ghetts and of course Popcaan.

HOODIES ALL SUMMER, which was produced by Blue May and Jodi Milliner, was released earlier this fall. The 10-track album saw Kano explore a more minimal - yet still uniquely British - sound which brings his lyrical prowess to the fore.

2019 also saw Kano make a much-anticipated return to the stage with a sold-out headline tour crowned by a triumphant hometown show at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. The year also saw Kano revisit his starring role in Netflix smash 'Top Boy' (executive produced by Drake), as well as pick up the award for Outstanding Contribution to Music at the Q Awards.

Kano will HIT THE ROAD again next year with the Hoodies All Summer Tour. Kicking off in Bournemouth on 31 January, this second leg will see him visit Cardiff, Bristol, Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham and Manchester, as well take in as a massive 7,500 capacity gig at The Drumsheds in London. Tour itinerary below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

31 January BOURNEMOUTH - O2 Academy

01 February CARDIFF - C.U. Students Union

02 February BRISTOL - O2 Academy

03 February LIVERPOOL - 02 Academy

07 February LONDON - The Drumsheds

12 February LEEDS - O2 Academy

13 February NOTTINGHAM - Rock City

14 February BIRMINGHAM - O2 Academy

15 February MANCHESTER - O2 Victoria Warehouse

Tickets here: https://kano.seetickets.com/tour/kano





