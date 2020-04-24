Kali Uchis Shares TO FEEL ALIVE EP

Grammy- and Latin Grammy-nominated artist Kali Uchis unveils the TO FEEL ALIVE EP today, a collection of demos made during her time in quarantine. Uchis' second studio album is due later this year.

"I hope I can offer some solace to you with this EP I've put together in my room in quarantine, and I can't wait to share my real album with you soon," Uchis says. "Please take care of your hearts, minds, bodies and souls. Love xx uchis."

The TO FEEL ALIVE EP follows 2019's "Solita," Uchis' first bilingual track, and is her first new music of 2020. Raised between Virginia and her parents' native Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with her project Por Vida in 2015. Uchis' debut album, Isolation, received widespread critical acclaim and was featured on Best of 2018 lists by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Vulture and many more. Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Juanes, Diplo, Major Lazer, Tyler, The Creator, Daniel Caesar, Bootsy Collins, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia and at Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.

KALI UCHIS--TO FEEL ALIVE EP

1. honey baby (SPOILED!)

2. angel

3. i want war (BUT I NEED PEACE)

4. TO FEEL ALIVE

photo credit: Pegah Farahmand-Mobarekeh





