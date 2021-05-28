Kali Uchis Shares Acoustic Version of 'Telepatía'

Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis unveils the acoustic version of her hit track "telepatía" alongside a video today-listen here and watch below. The new version is taken from an acoustic EP out June 4, featuring pared back versions of a handful of tracks from her second studio album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞.

Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ is out now via Interscope to widespread critical acclaim, featuring singles "La Luz" with Jhay Cortez and "Aquí Yo Mando" with Rico Nasty and appearances by PARTYNEXTDOOR and Jowell & Randy.

"telepatía," which Uchis performed last month on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, has accumulated more than 635 million streams across all platforms to date and is #1 on Billboard's Latin Digital Song Sales Chart. Additionally, the track earned Uchis her first #1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs Chart, making her the first female in nearly a decade to top the chart without a featured act. The song also remains on several Spotify Top 200 charts and is #2 at Latin Pop Airplay radio.

Furthermore, Uchis-who won her first Grammy for Best Dance Recording with Kaytranada for "10%" at the 2021 Grammy Awards earlier this year-was nominated for her first Latin American Music Award last month for Favorite Pop Album and was the only female nominated in the category. She also recently covered Latina Magazine's 25th Anniversary Issue and won "Canción Alternativa Rock/Indie" and "Artista Revelación" at Premios Nuestra Tierra, a Colombian music awards show.

Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with her project Por Vida in 2015. Uchis' 2018 debut album, Isolation, received widespread critical acclaim and was featured on Best Of lists in Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Vulture and many more. Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Juanes, Diplo, Major Lazer, Tyler, The Creator, Daniel Caesar, Bootsy Collins, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia and at Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.

Photo Credit: Nicolas Sandino