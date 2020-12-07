Kaleena Zanders Takes on the Christmas Queen in 'Thank You Mariah'

Artist/vocalist Kaleena Zanders is singing what we all feel this holiday season in her satirical new Christmas bop "Thank You Mariah." Inspired by the Christmas queen herself Mariah Carey and hit song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" dominating the Christmas season year after year, Zanders is providing some much-needed comic relief in what has been the longest year of them all.

On the new song, Kaleena shares: "I had so much fun making this song and it's meant to make people chuckle and dance for the holidays. Kind of like Lil Dicky meets, Todrick Hall, Lardi B, and Awkwafina in it's over the top satire."

Kaleena Zanders grew up in San Jose, CA and her unique style of music melds pop, indie soul, and electronic rock to create something refreshing and new. Throughout her career as a performer, Kaleena has done everything from participating in musical theatre to being in a rock/funk band that emulated Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rage Against The Machine and Incubus.

You can now hear her music played all over the world in many countries as well as in television/film. Zanders' biggest hit to date, "Stronger Than I've Ever Been,'' premiered during Super Bowl LII for Toyota. The track scored syncs with the 2018 Winter Olympics, America's Got Talent, Fox, VH1, and was featured at the Women's US Open Final with Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

Her latest song, "Thank you Mariah," is a catchy, comical, holiday dance song that is as fresh as it is hilarious.

