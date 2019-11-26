Kala Festival Confirms Moodymann, Jayda G, Optimo and More!
Kala Festival returns to the stunning, unspoilt coastline of the Albanian Riviera next summer for its third edition.
Taking place on 10th - 17th June at the idyllic beach location of Dhërmi, the week-long festival combines an array of DJs and live acts with paradisiacal landscapes, heavenly food and wellness activities - finding that sweet spot between music festival and summer getaway.
So far, Moodymann (5-hour set), 808 State (live), Jayda G, Optimo, Marcellus Pittman, Pender Street Steppers, Bufiman (live) and Skee Mask are amongst the array of artists locked in, while a rotating roster of premiere selectors, including Jamie Tiller, John Gómez, Lauren Hansom and Nick The Record will take over the extraordinary Gjipe, a secluded beach in the mouth of a red-stone canyon that can only be accessed by boat. Revered London record store Phonica Records and online music publication Stamp The Wax will also be hosting stages at the week-long event.
With an unbeatable location and killer lineup, Kala is already shaping up to be the go-to festival for summer 2020. Initial tiers sold out within hours. The last tier of tickets for 2020 will be released in January. If you want to attend, you can join the waiting list on www.kala.al
First Lineup Announcement:
Live:
808 State
Mount Liberation Unlimited
Bufiman
S.Moreira & Band
RAMZi
5-hour Set:
Moodymann
DJ:
Jayda G
Optimo
Marcellus Pittman
Pender Street Steppers
Skee Mask
CC:DISCO!
Roza Terenzi
CCL
Bianca Lexis
Jaye Ward
ONO
AKA Juan
Gjipe Residents:
Brian Not Brian
Jan Schulte
Jamie Tiller
John Gómez
Lauren Hansom
Nick The Record
Music Partners:
Secretsundaze
Phonica Records
Stamp The Wax
Feelings
+ many more TBA