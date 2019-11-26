Kala Festival Confirms Moodymann, Jayda G, Optimo and More!

Kala Festival returns to the stunning, unspoilt coastline of the Albanian Riviera next summer for its third edition.



Taking place on 10th - 17th June at the idyllic beach location of Dhërmi, the week-long festival combines an array of DJs and live acts with paradisiacal landscapes, heavenly food and wellness activities - finding that sweet spot between music festival and summer getaway.



So far, Moodymann (5-hour set), 808 State (live), Jayda G, Optimo, Marcellus Pittman, Pender Street Steppers, Bufiman (live) and Skee Mask are amongst the array of artists locked in, while a rotating roster of premiere selectors, including Jamie Tiller, John Gómez, Lauren Hansom and Nick The Record will take over the extraordinary Gjipe, a secluded beach in the mouth of a red-stone canyon that can only be accessed by boat. Revered London record store Phonica Records and online music publication Stamp The Wax will also be hosting stages at the week-long event.



With an unbeatable location and killer lineup, Kala is already shaping up to be the go-to festival for summer 2020. Initial tiers sold out within hours. The last tier of tickets for 2020 will be released in January. If you want to attend, you can join the waiting list on www.kala.al

First Lineup Announcement:



Live:

808 State

Mount Liberation Unlimited

Bufiman

S.Moreira & Band

RAMZi

5-hour Set:

Moodymann

DJ:

Jayda G

Optimo

Marcellus Pittman

Pender Street Steppers

Skee Mask

CC:DISCO!

Roza Terenzi

CCL

Bianca Lexis

Jaye Ward

ONO

AKA Juan

Gjipe Residents:

Brian Not Brian

Jan Schulte

Jamie Tiller

John Gómez

Lauren Hansom

Nick The Record



Music Partners:



Secretsundaze

Phonica Records

Stamp The Wax

Feelings

+ many more TBA





