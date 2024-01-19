KRAZY SUPER CONCERT Adds Second Show With CL and The Kid LAROI

A second day has been added with a full artist lineup for ‘Krazy Super Concert’ that will be held on Friday, February 9 at BMO Stadium with CL and The Kid LAROI. Previously announced acts for Saturday, February 10 being (G)I-DLE, aespa, THE BOYZ and ZEROBASEONE will now be performing both nights while TAEYANG from BIGBANG will perform on February 10 along with singer Lauv. Newly added boy group AB6IX will also perform on February 10. The chart-topping groups and record- breaking artists are set to celebrate the cultural holiday, Lunar New Year.

General admission tickets and VIP Packages will be available starting today, Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster and viakrazysuperconcert.com.

As the charismatic multilingual leader of one of the best-selling female groups of all time, 2NE1, CL has helped pave the way for K-pop’s explosion. She’s collaborated with some of the biggest American artists such as Method Man, Skrillex and Diplo. As the only member to break out to become a true global superstar with the ability to bridge cultures, CL became the pacesetter for K-pop Western migration and that became evident with her last album release, which became her debut full-length body of work known as “+ALPHA+.” Her status in the international pop scene became genre-crossing from catchy pop-R&B hybrids, electronic touches and speaker-busting hip-hop that stand apart.

GRAMMY-nominated artist, The Kid LAROI will make his Krazy Super Concert debut to perform his anxiously awaited full-length debut album, THE FIRST TIME. The recent expansive body of work powered by a signature hybrid of hip-hop, pop, alternative, and indie genres features some of today’s biggest and brightest including JUNG KOOK, Future and more. The Sydney native quickly became a global superstar, captivating fans across the world with songs including "STAY” ft. Justin Bieber on top of other hit collaborations with Juice WRLD and Miley Cyrus.

The additional lineup for February 10 is AB6IX, a group that debuted in 2019 under BRAND NEW MUSIC. Consisting of members WOONG, DONGHYUN, WOOJIN, and DAEHWI, the group made a strong debut with their first EP titled "B:COMPLETE" in 2019, which topped various music charts in South Korea, with lead single, "BREATHE," garnering 22 million views. Their "B:COMPLETE" album led them to win “Next Generation Star”, “Global Rookie Top 5”, and “Rising Star Award" in 2019. AB6IX has gained a strong following both domestically and internationally and have embarked on successful international tours and festivals, in various countries, including the United States, Europe, and Asia and performed at Krazy Super Concert’s inaugural event at UBS Arena in New York in August 2023.

“I’m thrilled to bring one of the most dynamic lineups of the Krazy Super Concert series to Los Angeles. We hope fans can join us to celebrate Lunar New Year with these incredible artists. We believe that music is a universal language, and we hope everyone will join us to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience on February 9 and 10,” said Luffy Huang, CEO of Pulse Events.

Bi-coastal events team, Pulse Events take their expertise to the world of K-Pop to deliver the first ever ‘Krazy Super Concert Series’ as event producer in Los Angeles after putting on the inaugural Krazy Super Concert Series in New York with MONSTA X’s SHOWNU and HYUNGWON, IVE, AB6IX, Cravity and Kwon Eun Bi. Known for their extravagant EDM based events featuring artists KSHMR, Yellow Claw, JVNA along with their work with huge names such as EXO and BIGBANG, their mission is to be pioneers of culture and media. This ongoing concert series will be the ultimate K-Pop experience that features the most popular artists, the most trendy music, authentic culture, and unparalleled fan engagement.

Previously Announced Artists Joining Lineup for Both Days:

Recognized as the leading fourth generation K-pop girl group, aespa has carefully curated a discography of hard-hitting singles and albums attracting a massive number of fans worldwide. The Korean group is known for viral tracks such as “Black Mamba”, “Next Level”, “Savage”, and, most recently, “Drama”. The award-winning quartet has performed in several festivals including Coachella in 2022 and headlined international concerts across Europe, Asia, South & North America. Most recently, the group consisting of members Giselle, Karina, NingNing, and Winter released their fourth mini album ‘Drama,’ which sold over one million copies in its first week; becoming their third album in a row to sell over a million copies.

It’s been a remarkable year for (G)I-DLE, with the release of their first English album, “HEAT,” which charted the first single off the hit album. The groups first US digital single “I Do,” has charted on the Pop Airplay rankings on the Top 40 chart. The group also achieved their biggest milestone by debuting at No. 25 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. The group debuted in May 2018 with their 1st Mini Album "I Am" with their popular title track "LATATA.” Since then, the five-member girl group with members MIYEON, MINNIE, SOYEON, YUQI and SHUHUA has racked over 3 billion streams to date with all their singles combined. Their releases have broken into the Top 10 of South Korea's Circle Weekly Album chart, as well as topping the Billboard World Albums Chart and Billboard 200.

Fresh off the heels of their new album, “Phantasy Pt. 2: Sixth Sense” accompanied with an electrifying music video, THE BOYZ are an exponential force of talent. Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric made a splash on the scene after debuting in 2017. The group won several new artist awards, including ‘Best New Male Artist’ at the Melon Music Awards and ‘Next Leader’ at the Fact Music Awards, and have consistently peaked in the top three of South Korea's Circle Album chart; certified platinum several times with each new release. The group also won the MNET competition show "Road to Kingdom" in 2020 further solidifying their starpower and musical prowess. Their current album sold an impressive 600,000+ copies in the first week of its release breaking the previous first-week sales record of 523,630 from two years ago set by their 2021 mini album “THRILL-ING”.

With one of the most exciting debuts of the year, K-pop rookie group ZEROBASEONE (SUNG HAN BIN, KIM JI WOONG, ZHANG HAO, SEOK MATTHEW, KIM TAE RAE, RICKY, KIM GYU VIN, PARK GUN WOOK, HAN YU JIN), is a global fan-made K-pop boy group from Mnet's 'Boys Planet'. The team name 'ZEROBASEONE' signifies the radiant beginning of the nine members. The name also embodies ZB1 members' determination to share this journey with ZEROSE (official fan club). ZEROBASEONE is creating a new chapter in K-Pop history by achieving consecutive double million-seller status with their debut album 'YOUTH IN THE SHADE' and second mini album 'MELTING POINT.' Only 37 days after their debut, ZEROBASEONE held their first fan concert, '2023 ZEROBASEONE FAN-CON', at the Gocheok Sky Dome, interacting with over 18,000 attendees. ZEROBASEONE has also proven their potential beyond being just a rookie and establishing themselves as the undeniable ‘5th generation icon’ by winning 14 trophies in just half a year.