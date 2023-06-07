K.Flay Announces New Full-Length Studio LP 'MONO'

The album is due out September 15th via GIANT Music.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

LA based two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum songwriter, producer and artist K.Flay returns today with the news of her new full-length studio album MONO, due out September 15th via GIANT Music.

K.Flay co-produced the entire LP, co-wrote with a number of talented folks, including Jason Suwito, Jeoff Harris, Dave Hammer, Pink Slip, and Paul Meany, who executive produced the album. MONO is also the first full-length for GIANT Music and with today’s news, K.Flay is dropping “Shy,” the second single and video from the forthcoming LP. Watch the official music video below.

“In my music, I’m so comfortable being loud and brazen, but in my personal life, I can be a bit shy. Especially when it comes to romantic relationships. I wrote this song after I’d just met my (now) girlfriend. And I sent it to her out of the blue. I guess I only know how to flirt through songs? It worked though.

Dave Hammer produced this one and he and I have this crazy energy between us. I think when we get together to make music we're able to disregard the 'shoulds' and be purely creative together. A lot of the guitar parts were just freestyle takes, us messing around. but there was a wildness to them that hit us both in the right places.” – K.Flay (on “Shy”)

“Shy” follows the previously released and riveting lead single “Raw Raw,” which has more than 1 million streams and is currently making it’s the way up the alternative radio chart, where it just cracked the Top 35.

The album title MONO is a nod to K.Flay’s new sensory reality, having gone completely and suddenly deaf in her right ear at the end of last summer due to a rare condition called SSNHL (Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss) and Labyrinthitis. She was forced to cancel her fall tour and contemplated not making music anymore.

After undergoing a variety of unsuccessful treatments, she embraced the difficult journey ahead, and through the process, discovered a renewed sense of creativity. K.Flay went to work and, in a matter of months, created what she considers to be her most experimental and realized studio album to date. In addition to “Shy” and “Raw Raw,” the new LP delivers honest and thought-provoking songs such as “In America” which tackles guns, drugs, and police violence in an upbeat pop tune.

Other noteworthy songs on the 14-track MONO are the industrial electronic rock banger “Irish Goodbye” featuring Pierce The Veil’s Vic Fuentes and “Punisher” – which has K.Flay exploring the demons inside her own psyche.

“I started making this record as a person with two working ears. I finished it with only one. This is also the first record for which, from start to finish, I was sober.

'MONO' is about navigating loss, about looking your aloneness in the eye and deciding not to drink or vape or have sex or watch a television show, but to stand there and accept it, to understand its power there is only one person on this earth with your mind, your creativity, your perspective. You're a first and last pressing. A 1 of 1 and 1 is a scary number but life is scary and funny. And sad. And beautiful. I hope this record is a reminder of that, and how we are all experiencing our aloneness together.” – K.Flay (on MONO)

With MONO K.Flay shows the world that obstacles can also become opportunities and it often comes down to how you approach it. No stranger to life’s difficulties, K.Flay has been very vocal about her struggles over the years, from her father’s death at age 14 due to addiction, to her 2021 breakup, to her choice to become sober, to her recent sudden and unexpected hearing loss.

With more than 1 BILLION streams and 100K+ tickets sold, K.Flay continues to forge her own path. Pre-order/pre-save MONO HERE and catch K.Flay on a co-headlining tour of the US with grandson now – all confirmed dates below!

US Tour Dates

June 8 @ Skull’s in Columbus, OH
June 9 @ St. Andrew’s Hall in Detroit, MI
June 10 & 11 @ House of Blues in Chicago, IL
June 12 @ Palace Theatre in Minneapolis, MN
June 13 @ The Rave in Milwaukee, WI
June 15 @ The Admiral in Omaha, NE
June 16 @ The Factory in St Louis, MI
June 17 @ Boulevardia Fest in Kansas City, MO
June 19 @ Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO
June 20 @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT
June 22 @ Revolution in Boise, ID
June 23 @ Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA
June 24 @ Roseland Theater in Portland, OR
June 26 @ The Warfield in San Francisco, CA
June 27 @ the Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA
June 29 @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ

UK / EU Tour Dates

Sept 20 @ Hybrydy in Warsaw, Poland
Sept 22 @ Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany
Sept 23 @ Melkweg MAX in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sept 25 @ Meetfactory in Prague, Czech Republic
Sept 26 @ Luxor in Cologne, Germany
Sept 28 @ Flex in Vienna, Austria
Sept 29 @ Heimathafen in Berlin, Germany
Oct 2 @ Gorilla in Manchester, UK
Oct 3 @ Brixton Electric in London, UK



1
Madison Cunningham Drops Army of Me Björk Cover For Spotify Photo
Madison Cunningham Drops 'Army of Me' Björk Cover For Spotify

Madison Cunningham releases two new Spotify singles—a new rendition of her own “Life According To Raechel” and a cover of Björk’s’ “Army of Me.' Recorded in the Spotify Studios in LA, on side A, Madison features an acoustic cover of Björk’s’ “Army of Me.” Side B, Madison reworks her Grammy-nominated song “Life According To Raechel.”

2
Ben Howard Shares New Single Life In The Time & North American Tour Dates Photo
Ben Howard Shares New Single 'Life In The Time' & North American Tour Dates

Ben Howard has shared a new single, “Life In The Time,” off his forthcoming album. On October 20 Howard will embark on his first North American tour in support of Is It?  The dates kick off in Washington, DC and conclude in Los Angeles on November 15.  Along the way he will stop in New York City for a show at The Beacon Theatre on October 24. 

3
TEKE::TEKE Share New Single Hoppe Photo
TEKE::TEKE Share New Single 'Hoppe'

On Friday, the acclaimed and chameleonic Montreal-based TEKE::TEKE will share their second full length album Hagata via the legendary Kill Rock Stars. From the tender-hearted “Jinzou Maria” to the rumbling and raucous “Yurei Zanmai”, the songs of Hagata bear an eerie yet somehow familiar sensation. Watch the music video now!

4
COLD WAR KIDS Share New Single Double Life Photo
COLD WAR KIDS Share New Single 'Double Life'

In 2023, nearly 2 decades after their inception and with 1 billion streams across their catalog, the California band remains an essential piece of the alt-rock ecosystem. Cold War Kids return with their newest single “Double Life,” their first release since their 2021 full-length New Age Norms 3. 

