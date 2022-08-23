Justin Saladino Band Releases New Single 'Let You Go'

Montreal-based blues, soul and roots-rock guitarist, songwriter and bandleader, Justin Saladino has released his newest single, "Let You Go," which features a driving kick drum, rumbling slide lines, and folky vocal harmonies.

This is the songwriter's second single from his upcoming sophomore LP, Honest Lies and due on September 16, 2022.

"This is a song about that evil voice in your head that fills you with doubt and whispers things like 'you're not good enough,' says Saladino. "It's different for everyone and can change with the day but most of us have met this voice. Well, as hard as it is, we're letting that sh*t go... little by little and this song is my constant reminder to do exactly that."

The ten original songs on the Ariel Posen (The Bros. Landreth) produced, Honest Lies, explore themes surrounding inter-personal relationships, social and political issues, the perception of truth, and being honest with oneself.

Recorded at Tone Bender Studios in Saladino's hometown of Montreal, the album is infused with the warmth, immediacy and history of the vintage analog gear that the band used during these sessions. Honest Lies follows the bandleader's natural evolution further into the roots-rock and blues realm with his deft guitar playing and carefully crafted, soulful melodies that highlight his authentic and impactful lyrics.

American Blues Scene premiered the album's first single and cheered, "Sink or Swim," "is a clear harbinger of what's to come for these musicians. The song boasts a delicious cornucopia of distinctive blues, roots, and Southern rock textures. In addition, the new album marks a more hard-hitting transition from what can be heard on 2018's A Fool's Heart."

Earlier in 2022, Justin Saladino Band debuted many of the songs on Honest Lies during their performance at the Montreal Jazz Festival. "For any Montrealer to play a festival in our own backyard that is also known internationally as one of the coolest festivals is a real treat," says Saladino.

"I've played the Montreal Jazz Fest in different formats but to have had opportunities to play with my band on one of the outdoor stages is a huge honor. This year, we decided to do it as a six-piece band - our original goal when we recorded JSB Live. But rather than playing things safe, we decided to add five unreleased songs to the show from Honest Lies and recorded the show. It was my favorite show yet."

Saladino leads a guitar-driven group that can be referred to as roots rock, contemporary blues, or anything from funky to country with one tune to the next. Recently, the band performed at Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea VII cruise, which found JSB sharing the stage with Jimmy Vivino, Keb' Mo' and Joe Bonamassa, himself.

In 2018, the 21st annual Maple Blues Awards nominated Justin Saladino Band for New Artist of the Year in Canada. The following year, Blues and Roots Radio acknowledged JSB's country-crossover tune, "Third Week of June," as 2018 Song of the Year under the group category. The band was also selected to represent Quebec and compete with over 200 other acts from around the world at the 2019 International Blues Challenge in Memphis Tennessee, hosted by The Blues Foundation.

The band is no stranger to major festivals, having appeared on multiple occasions at the Tremblant International Blues Festival, Montreal International Jazz Festival as well as the Ottawa BluesFest, and Festival d'Été de Québec in 2019. The group also showcased at the bi-annual all-Canadian Blues Summit held in Toronto.

Justin Saladino Band will be playing select dates throughout 2022, including their album release show on September 22nd at Petit Campus in Montreal.

Listen to the new single here: