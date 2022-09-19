Justin Saladino Band Releases 'Honest Lies' Album

Honest Lies, the new album from Montreal-based blues, and roots rock guitarist, songwriter and bandleader, Justin Saladino is out now. Americana Highways raves, "this band has some contagious music on their menu. Canadian Saladino has a bluesy tinge to his vocal and he has excellent intonation, phrasing and style."

American Blues Scene premiered the album's first single and cheered, "Sink or Swim," "is a clear harbinger of what's to come for these musicians. The song boasts a delicious cornucopia of distinctive blues, roots, and Southern rock textures. In addition, the new album marks a more hard-hitting transition from what can be heard on 2018's A Fool's Heart."

The ten original songs on the Ariel Posen (The Bros. Landreth) produced album, Honest Lies, explore themes surrounding interpersonal relationships, social and political issues, the perception of truth, and being honest with oneself.

Recorded at Tone Bender Studios in Saladino's hometown of Montreal, the album is infused with the warmth, reverb, and history of the vintage analog gear that the band used during these sessions. Honest Lies follows the bandleader's natural evolution further into the roots-rock and blues realm with his deft guitar playing and carefully crafted, soulful melodies that highlight his authentic and impactful lyrics.

"The oxymoron, Honest Lies, is the album's central theme. It's about the stories we tell ourselves," explains Saladino. "It's not necessarily about straight-up dishonesty but the idea that we brainwash ourselves, consciously or unconsciously, into believing we are being truthful when we are being insincere on a fundamental level with ourselves. Like a well-meaning politician or media outlet with the people's "best interest in mind," two partners avoiding true vulnerability and biting their lip, or someone's insecurity about X coming out as a prejudice against Y."

Earlier in 2022, Justin Saladino Band debuted many of the songs on Honest Lies during their performance at the Montreal Jazz Festival. "For any Montrealer to play a festival in our own backyard that is also known internationally as one of the coolest festivals is a real treat," says Saladino.

Recently, the band performed on Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea VII cruise, which found JSB sharing the stage with Jimmy Vivino, Keb' Mo' and Joe Bonamassa, himself.

In 2018, the 21st annual Maple Blues Awards nominated Justin Saladino Band for New Artist of the Year in Canada. The following year, Blues and Roots Radio acknowledged JSB's country-crossover tune, "Third Week of June," as 2018 Song of the Year under the group category. The band was also selected to represent Quebec and compete with over 200 other acts from around the world at the 2019 International Blues Challenge in Memphis Tennessee, hosted by The Blues Foundation.

The band is no stranger to major festivals, having appeared on multiple occasions at the Tremblant International Blues Festival, Montreal International Jazz Festival as well as the Ottawa BluesFest, and Festival d'Été de Québec in 2019. The group also showcased at the bi-annual all-Canadian Blues Summit held in Toronto.

Justin Saladino Band will be playing select dates throughout 2022, including their album release show on September 22nd at Petit Campus in Montreal.

Listen to the new single here: