Juno Award-Winning Artist Humble Releases 'Fiya Girl' & 'Must Legalize'

Juno Award Winning Reggae Artist Humble is back and releases two new tracks "Fiya Girl" & "Must Legalize "available now on all platforms.

Humble now based in Edmonton Alberta, no stranger to the Music scene, with two studio albums behind him that garnered him a Juno Nomination & win and performing at major music festivals in Toronto, New York, Ottawa Calgary & Japan.

Humble's style has evolved adding elements of many other genres to is already reggae influenced style that fuse to form a sound like no other artist. He can command the stage with or without a band and audience members often claim having goosebumps after listening to a performance. His lyrics are positive and uplifting and his voice is smooth, clear and powerful. He is excited to once again share his music with the world and perform for fans, new and old.

Humble is also set to release his first self-produced EP in January 2020.

