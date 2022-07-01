Junior Varsity Unveil New Single 'Rushh'

On the verge of a breakthrough with widespread critical acclaim and fan adoration, buzzing Los Angeles band Junior Varsity share a new single entitled "Rushh" today.

The track channels 21st-century alternative and nineties pop-punk in equal measure with its genre-bending beat, earworm hook and acoustic guitar woven into the production. It captures the spirit of an endless summer and co-produced by the band and Jake Weinberg of CRITTER. The track also serves as the follow-up to "Share Ur Feelings" and its stunning music video.

Junior Varsity continue to capture the attention of fans and tastemakers alike. Pigeons & Planes hailed them among "22 Rising Artists to Watch in 2022" and noted, "the build-up has been long and steady, and Junior Varsity is ready to detonate." Meanwhile, the group's self-titled debut EP generated nearly 10 million streams and earned widespread acclaim. In support of the project, they hit the road, opening for Deb Never throughout the fall of 2021.

Of course, the guys also remain renowned for their (in)famous A F$*KING WEEKEND shows. You never know who will show up, and they've attracted a cohort of dynamic guests such as AG Club, Babyxsosa, Deb Never, Jean Dawson, and Gus Dapperton, to name a few.

Famously, the band made the national news cycle after draping giant cow head over the first "O" on the Hollywood Sign in celebration of the band's long-awaited debut single "Cold Blood." With this unapologetic launch and a premiere with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, "Cold Blood" amassed over 2 million and counting streams and was FADER's "Best Rock Songs Right Now."

Their second single, "Weather" [feat. spill tab] revealed a new layer of the band that explored the melancholy feeling of chasing one's dream while internally feeling empty. Stay tuned for more Junior Varsity music coming this year.

Watch the new music video here: