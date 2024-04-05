Judah & the Lion Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With today’s release of “Floating in the Night,” the follow-up to “Great Decisions,” Nashville crossover folk heroes Judah & the Lion (Judah Akers and Brian Macdonald) double down on the post break-up anger – but stretch towards forgiveness. The soul-baring new single is from their forthcoming album, The Process, which will be released on May 10 via Cletus the Van / Downtown Artist & Label Services.

Listen to “Floating in the Night” HERE

Judah says, "‘ Anger was something I wasn’t allowed to feel growing up. The notion that everything had to be “okay” and not be justifiably angry only hurt me and my chronic back pain. When people who hurt you don’t take your pain seriously. That fing sucks. I won’t let that happen again.”

The Process, their fifth studio album, was inspired by singer Judah’s personal life and struggles. Both he and Brian are sons of therapists, so groundbreaking psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross’ five stages of grief came to mind – Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression and Acceptance – as they began work on the album. Interludes set the tone for song suites dedicated to each of the five stages.

Leading up to release of “Floating in the Night,” Judah & the Lion teased the single and shared about the role anger plays in the healing process in a series of short videos. Influencer jordanbyrness amplified the message with her “YALL. AREN’T. HEARING. HIM.” post.

Judah & the Lion will be performing some of the new songs on tour this spring. The extensive North American run will kick off on April 25 at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC and include shows at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (May 19) and The Rooftop at Pier 17 in NYC (May 31). Tickets are available HERE. See below for itinerary.

The Process is buoyant, impassioned and emotionally connective. The band has a reinvigorated sense of purpose with its aim to create music that resonates deeply, believing in music’s power to connect people and make them feel less alone in life’s journey.

The band began releasing songs from The Process last year. The new material has racked up nearly 10 million combined global streams to date and earned spots on numerous playlists across all DSPs, including Spotify’s New Music Friday, Apple Music’s New Music Daily and Amazon Music’s Alternative Hits, with additional support from SiriusXM Alt Nation’s “Advanced Placement,” Pandora, YouTube, SoundCloud, Tidal, Audiomack and Deezer.

Since their 2012 debut EP, Judah & the Lion have earned widespread acclaim for their genre-bending music, received Platinum/Gold certifications, amassed over one billion career streams and sold over 500 million tickets. Six of their hit singles have gone Top 15 on Alternative radio and the band won an iHeart Music Award for Best New Alt Rock Band of 2018. The Process is the follow-up to 2022’s Revival, which Atwood Magazine praised as an “electric embrace of what it means to be alive: Soaring through limitless euphoric highs, dwelling in gut-wrenching lows, and soaking up all the feeling in between.”