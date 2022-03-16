Joyce Wrice & KAYTRANADA Reunite on 'Iced Tea'

Nearly a year after the release of her highly praised breakout debut album Overgrown, R&B singer and songwriter Joyce Wrice - hailed as an artist to watch in 2022 by the likes of Apple Music, Amazon Music, Billboard, NYLON, and Okayplayer - returns today with fresh new single, "Iced Tea," available to stream now on all digital platforms via The Orchard. The track finds the new Proud Family theme song vocalist reconnecting with GRAMMY Award-winning producer KAYTRANADA for an irresistible empowerment anthem.

Beginning on Friday, March 18th, Wrice embarks on the 26-date North American 'Candydrip' tour as direct support for her "Falling In Love'' collaborator and 2022 GRAMMY nominee Lucky Daye. Wrice is also featured on numerous festival lineups this year including Sol Blume (May 1 - Sacramento, CA), Broccoli City (May 7 - Washington, DC), and Cross The Tracks (June 5 - London, UK). See the complete list of upcoming tour dates below and purchase tickets here.

On the release of her new single, Joyce shares, "It's been exactly a year since the release of my debut album 'Overgrown' and I couldn't be more excited to share with the world another collaboration with KAYTRANADA! 'Iced Tea' is a fun dance record where I'm stepping into my divine feminine with the hopes to empower women to be free and stand their ground."

R&B singer and songwriter Joyce Wrice delivers a sound that resonates with this generation. Known for her sweet lyrics and distinct tone, the San Diego native is fresh off the release of her breakout March 2021 debut album Overgrown, which landed on numerous 'Best Albums of 2021' year-end lists and garnered mass critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, NPR, The Los Angeles Times, VOGUE, Harper's BAZAAR, i-D, NYLON, NOISEY, and many others.

Executive produced by 2021 "Song of the Year" GRAMMY Award winner and 2021 "Best Original Song" Academy Award-winning hitmaker D'Mile (H.E.R., Victoria Monet, The Carters), Overgrown features the singles "On One" (feat. Freddie Gibbs) and "So So Sick" and highlights the rising star's impressive vocal range and songwriting prowess showcased effortlessly alongside a stacked set of notable R&B and hip-hop contemporaries including Freddie Gibbs, Lucky Daye, KAYTRANADA, Masego, Westside Gunn, UMI, and Devin Morrison. In support of the album, Wrice gave electrifying live performances at Day N Vegas Festival and H.E.R.'s Lights On Festival.

Following in the footsteps of Solange and Destiny's Child, Wrice can currently be heard as the new theme song vocalist for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder streaming now exclusively on Disney+.

Listen to the new single here:

'Candydrip' North American Tour Dates

In support of Lucky Daye

March 18 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

March 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

March 20 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

March 22 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

March 24 - San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

March 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

March 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

March 29 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

March 30 - Austin, TX @ Emos

March 31 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

April 1 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

April 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

April 5 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

April 6 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

April 8 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

April 9 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

April 10 - Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues

April 12 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

April 13 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

April 15 - Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

April 16 - Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

April 17- Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

April 19 - Boston, MA @ Royale

April 21 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

April 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts (TLA)

April 23 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Festival & Headline Tour Dates

May 1 - Sacramento, CA @ Sol Blume Festival

May 7 - Washington, DC @ Broccoli City Festival

June 4 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

June 5 - London, UK @ Cross The Tracks Festival