Joy Brown Releases New Single BENDER

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Memphis pop artist Joy Brown has released a new single titled BENDER, available now on all platforms. The song addresses the impulse to avoid difficult emotions through distraction, framing that experience as chaotic, vulnerable, and self-aware.

Driven by infectious hooks, sharp lyricism, and irresistible pop energy, 'Bender' captures the all-too-human desire to escape reality for just one more night. Equal parts chaotic, vulnerable, and self-aware, the song embraces the messy moments that often come with trying to outrun heartbreak, loneliness, or life's uncertainties.

'I hope people hear this song and realize they're not alone in the moments when life feels messy or overwhelming,' said Brown of the tune. 'We all have seasons where we try to outrun what we're feeling or distract ourselves from reality, and that's just part of being human. If 'Bender' gives someone permission to laugh at the chaos, feel seen, or recognize a little bit of themselves in it, then mission accomplished. You can't control the timing of your life, but you can choose how you move through it - and sometimes that starts with admitting where you are.'

Built around an instantly memorable chorus and lyrics that blur the line between regret and exhilaration, 'Bender' showcases Brown's ability to pair emotionally honest storytelling with undeniable pop hooks. The song explores the familiar temptation to postpone difficult emotions in favor of one more drink, one more song, or one more distraction, making it both wildly entertaining and surprisingly relatable.

While 'Bender' follows the release of her 2025 single 'Prowl,' it marks Brown's boldest artistic statement yet. After years spent helping shape other artists' careers behind the scenes, she's now stepping fully into her own spotlight with music that embraces imperfection, confidence, and authenticity.

Raised in Memphis, Brown writes songs for real people - not perfectionists. Her music is bold, catchy, and intentionally built for listeners who want to sing loudly, embrace life's imperfections, and stop apologizing for taking up space. That perspective stems from a journey that saw her leave music behind before ultimately realizing the artist she was searching for had been there all along.

With 'Bender,' Joy Brown proves she's not interested in playing a character. She's simply introducing the version of herself that's been waiting in the wings all along.

About Joy Brown

Joy Brown is a Memphis-based pop artist whose fearless songwriting blends infectious hooks with unapologetic honesty. After years spent helping artists build their careers behind the scenes, Brown stepped into her own spotlight with the release of 'Prowl' in 2025, followed by her latest single, 'Bender.' Drawing inspiration from her Memphis roots and personal journey, she creates bold, chant-worthy pop songs that celebrate authenticity over perfection. Her music is written for the people who are still finding their voice, encouraging listeners to embrace every imperfect, chaotic, and unapologetic part of themselves.

BENDER was co-written by Brown alongside Maddie Ettrich and Israel McFarland, and produced by Harry Baymiller. The track was mixed by Memphis-based Logan Schmitz, whose recent credits include Pooh Sheisty's RIAA Platinum single FDO and mixing assistant work on Key Glock's album Project X. The single follows Brown's 2025 release, PROWL.

Photo Credit: Clyde Sims Jr.



Photo Credit: Clyde Sims Jr.

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