Josiah Johnson Shares Lush New Track 'Warm'

Tender San Francisco singer / songwriter Josiah Johnson has shared "Warm" today, a lush track reminiscent of both early Bon Iver and Iron & Wine. Listen to it below.

Speaking candidly about the meaning of the song Johnson explained that "when the first bits of "Warm" came a couple years ago, on a walk with my partner, they were silly and exuberant and very much about the moment, walking home in the cold. "It'll be warm because I'm with you, babe." We both were like, "that is the hook for a killer song!" It was a melody outside of my wheelhouse, so it sat for a while as a scrap.

And then a year went by. And a lot happened in our relationship. I had cheated on my partner, and I wanted to heal it, but the process was tougher than I imagined it could be. It didn't feel so easily, "it'll be warm because I'm with you." When I finally started writing more words for the song, I related to the line differently. It was less an easy fact and more a mantra that you make true by saying it over and over. At least sometimes, the harder times."

Co-produced alongside Johnson by Scott McDowell and M'Gilvry Allen, "Warm" is spacious track yet it is sprinkled with chaotic outbursts that are mesmerizing in their repetition, showcasing how Johnson hoped to put all of his feelings about his relationship together cohesively. Moving from subdued to explosive to soothing, the song is both moody and hopeful. This Thursday night Johnson will be performing the song and tracks from his 2020 album Every Feeling On A Loop at the San Francisco venue Amado's with more West coast date to follow; all upcoming shows are listed below.

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES

5/19 - San Francisco, CA - Amado's

6/29 - Yakima, WA - Collaboration Coffee

6/30 - Seattle, WA - Conor Byrne Pub

7/1 - Portland, OR - Summer Lake Comedown

7/2 - Vashon, WA - Snapdragon Cafe