Joshua Vranas' 'Lost Time' Released to Streaming Services

LOST TIME, the debut album of Joshua Vranas, was released to streaming services everywhere on November 22! LOST TIME is about how we grow and change and lose things (even people along the way).

The 7-track album includes the songs 'The People We Are, The People We Used To Be', 'Missing You', 'Lost Time', 'A Letter', 'Like I Never Left', 'Fairyrings', and 'I Hope You Don't Remember Me'. LOST TIME can be streamed on SPOTIFY and APPLE MUSIC, or purchased on ITUNES and AMAZON.

The album's creation from writing to production was chronicled on Joshua Vranas' Youtube channel where weekly videos showed his songwriting process.

JOSHUA VRANAS is a songwriter and storyteller passionate about making the world a better place by exploring the Magic within our Madness. The Madness being this crazy world we live in and the Magic being our art, our vulnerability, and the emotional alchemy that makes us human.

He is known for MY PET DRAGON with book and lyrics by Maggie Moe, THESEUS AND THE MINOTAUR AND THE OTHER SIX with book and lyrics by Clare Fuyuko Bierman, and EMMA AND THE WEST, a 20-minute musical audio drama with words also by Clare Fuyuko Bierman.

Joshua's work has been featured by Lincoln Center's BROADWAY'S FUTURE SONGBOOK, Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre's VILLAGE VOICES, and the Cutting Room. He was a top 5 nominee for the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards in 2021 and has recently received the Horace W. Goldsmith Fellowship in 2020 and the Frederick Loewe Award from ASCAP in 2019.

Most recently, THESEUS AND THE MINOTAUR AND THE OTHER SIX celebrated its world premiere at Youth Theatre Northwest in Seattle. Joshua has an album titled LOST TIME which will be released to streaming services on November 22, 2022. Joshua is a graduate of the NYU Tisch Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program (Cycle 30) in New York, where he lives with his husband and his rabbit.

Listen to the new single here: