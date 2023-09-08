Josh Mirenda Shares New Single 'In A Beer'

“In A Beer” available now for download and stream on all major digital platforms.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Josh Mirenda Shares New Single 'In A Beer'

Multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter Josh Mirenda returns with another upbeat single, “In A Beer,” available now for download and stream on all major digital platforms via Average Joes Entertainment. 

“In A Beer” reflects on the beauty of life’s small but impactful experiences and captures the essence of these experiences. Co-written with Mike Mobley, Jody Scott Stevens and produced by Nick Gibbens, the song reminds fans that life is short and encourages us to make the most out of every moment they have.

The track arrives on the heels of Mirenda’s previously released single, “Wind Up,” which Billboard praised as “a perfect storm of excited angst — dramatic outbursts of percussion, nearly unresolved chord progressions, grainy confidence and a plot with a fair amount of mystery.” 

Listen to “In A Beer” above and stay tuned for more from Josh Mirenda coming soon. For more information on Josh, visit his website and follow his social media channels linked below.

Nashville native, Josh Mirenda, is a country music singer/songwriter, with multi-platinum selling status and an ASCAP Song of the Year Award for "Somewhere On The Beach," recorded by Dierks Bentley. Josh has several hits recorded by Jason Aldean including his title album "They Don't Know." From songwriter to singer, Josh's debut single, "I Got You", has nearly 20 million streams on Spotify and landed him on Spotify's Hot Country playlist.

Following the release of his self-titled EP, Josh Mirenda, Josh has been on the road, playing shows with artists such as Easton Corbin, Chris Young, Rodney Atkins, and Dylan Scott. Mirenda released "Til The Neon's Gone" in January 2022 penned by himself and mega hitmakers, Jon Nite and Ashley Gorley. "Neon is probably one of, if not my favorite song I have written," commented Mirenda. "It’s just a different way of telling the one you love that you ain’t going anywhere and you are in it forever.” 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lily Mae Harrington Gets Salty on New Single Photo
Lily Mae Harrington Gets 'Salty' on New Single

Lily is a singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and actor whose mastery of melody and undeniably catchy hooks. While her sound has influences from Carole King to Haim; Janis Joplin to Brittany Howard, her look is all her own and she has been seen on Hulu’s series Single Drunk Female, NBC Universal’s The Glee Project, and more.

2
JasonMartin Shares I Cant Believe (Theyre Smoking Weed In Brooklyn) Photo
JasonMartin Shares 'I Can't Believe (They're Smoking Weed In Brooklyn)'

Compton rapper, producer, and entrepreneur JasonMartin, formally known as Problem, has released his latest single titled 'I Can't Believe (They're Smoking Weed in Brooklyn).' Set against a soulful and groovy beat produced by Buda & Grandz, Martin delivers lyrics reminiscing on his friendships, heartfelt losses and life’s trials and triumphs. 

3
D4VD Unveils The Lost Petals EP Photo
D4VD Unveils 'The Lost Petals' EP

Following the release of his debut EP, Petals To Thorns, a masterful nine-track project with breakthrough hits including grungy, guitar-driven breakup anthem RIAA Multi-Platinum “Romantic Homicide,” and RIAA Platinum “Here With Me,” d4vd complements the project with a follow-up EP The Lost Petals.

4
Psychology Release Debut Album Psychology Photo
Psychology Release Debut Album 'Psychology'

Recorded at Nuthouse Recording in New Jersey with John performing guitar, bass, and vocals, accompanied by drummer Dave Richman, Psychology was produced by Tom Beaujour (Nada Surf, The Juliana Hatfield Three) and engineered by Tim Foljahn (Townes Van Zandt, Sonic Youth).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

DAIISTAR Release Debut LP 'Good Time'DAIISTAR Release Debut LP 'Good Time'
Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop New Album 'Sardines'Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop New Album 'Sardines'
Jonathan Wilson Releases New Album 'Eat the Worm'Jonathan Wilson Releases New Album 'Eat the Worm'
Temporal Drift Announces First-Ever Reissue of Hiroshi Yoshimura's 'Surround'Temporal Drift Announces First-Ever Reissue of Hiroshi Yoshimura's 'Surround'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
& JULIET