Josh Mirenda Shares New Single 'In A Beer'

Multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter Josh Mirenda returns with another upbeat single, “In A Beer,” available now for download and stream on all major digital platforms via Average Joes Entertainment.

“In A Beer” reflects on the beauty of life’s small but impactful experiences and captures the essence of these experiences. Co-written with Mike Mobley, Jody Scott Stevens and produced by Nick Gibbens, the song reminds fans that life is short and encourages us to make the most out of every moment they have.

The track arrives on the heels of Mirenda’s previously released single, “Wind Up,” which Billboard praised as “a perfect storm of excited angst — dramatic outbursts of percussion, nearly unresolved chord progressions, grainy confidence and a plot with a fair amount of mystery.”

Listen to “In A Beer” above and stay tuned for more from Josh Mirenda coming soon. For more information on Josh, visit his website and follow his social media channels linked below.

Nashville native, Josh Mirenda, is a country music singer/songwriter, with multi-platinum selling status and an ASCAP Song of the Year Award for "Somewhere On The Beach," recorded by Dierks Bentley. Josh has several hits recorded by Jason Aldean including his title album "They Don't Know." From songwriter to singer, Josh's debut single, "I Got You", has nearly 20 million streams on Spotify and landed him on Spotify's Hot Country playlist.

Following the release of his self-titled EP, Josh Mirenda, Josh has been on the road, playing shows with artists such as Easton Corbin, Chris Young, Rodney Atkins, and Dylan Scott. Mirenda released "Til The Neon's Gone" in January 2022 penned by himself and mega hitmakers, Jon Nite and Ashley Gorley. "Neon is probably one of, if not my favorite song I have written," commented Mirenda. "It’s just a different way of telling the one you love that you ain’t going anywhere and you are in it forever.”