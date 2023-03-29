José González Shares Miss Grit Remix Of 'Head On'

Visionary singer-songwriter and guitarist José González has shared a new remix of Local Valley track "Head On", as reconfigured by NYC-based up-and-comer Miss Grit. The remix is part of a Head On EP of remixes that is also out today via Mute.

The Head On EP follows the recent premiere of the José González documentary A Tiger In Paradise, directed by Mikel Cee Karlsson. The film premiered at CPH:DOX in Copenhagen and was accompanied by a conversation on stage between José and Mikel, including live performances of a few songs. More screenings with conversations and performances are scheduled in Europe in April.

In addition to Miss Grit's remix, the Head On EP also features remixes from The Bodies Obtained, Gidge and an "Arp" version of the track done by José himself.

José also recently shared a remix EP for Local Valley track "Visions" that included reworkings by Columbian-American Domino artist Ela Minus, a pulsating drum and bass remix from Swedish psych-rockers Dungen and a breezy remix by José that he calls the "Flanger" version.

These new offerings follow the Swing and El Invento EPs which include remixes by artists such as Sofia Kourtesis, Solomun, and Roosevelt alongside González's own reworkings of the two Local Valley singles.

Last year the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) recognized Local Valley with the 2022 Libera Award for Best Folk/Bluegrass Record. In May, González received the Swedish Grammy for Singer-Songwriter of the Year.

Furthermore, José is gearing up for a busy year of continued activity with more details to be announced soon.

"An Exclusive Evening With José González" Dates

4/26/2023 - Barcelona, ES - Paral-lel 62

4/28/2023 - Berlin, DE - Babylon

4/29/2023 - Antwerp, BE - Deroma

Photo credit: Hannele Fernström