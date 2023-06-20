José González Announces 'A Tiger In Paradise' North American Tour Dates

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, June 23rd at 10:00 AM local time.

Jun. 20, 2023

José González Announces 'A Tiger In Paradise' North American Tour Dates

José González has announced a run of special North American live events that will highlight the recently debuted documentary, A Tiger in Paradise.

These unique live experiences will consist of a screening of the documentary, a curated talk with José and film director Mikel Cee Karlsson and a live performance where he will play some of his most personal and popular songs. Full dates are listed below. The artist pre-sale begins tomorrow, June 21st at 10:00 AM local time and tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, June 23rd at 10:00 AM local time.

A Tiger in Paradise is produced by the multiple Academy Award nominated and Palme d’Or winning film company Plattform Produktion (Triangle of Sadness & The Square) and directed by José’s long time collaborator Mikel Cee Karlsson, who has directed many of José’s music videos and also directed the 2010 film The Extraordinary Ordinary Life of José González. The new film is described as “a visual journey into José González’s inner world of thoughts and shadows, an intimate look at the creative, sharp and fragile mind behind the music.”

The screening of the film will be followed by a conversation between José González and director Mikel Cee Karlsson, where they make a deep dive into the themes raised in the film, how it all connects to José’s music, lyrics and worldview and tie it all together with the live performance of some of José’s most personal and popular songs.

“I’m very excited to present this event together with Mikel. He’s been great at picking up subtle ideas in the music and in our conversations, to bring them to life in my music videos, and now this documentary. This hybrid event will be great to invite the fans even more into the themes in the film and some key songs, but also my personal history which I haven’t shared in this way before,” says José González.

Director Mikel Cee Karlsson adds: “The goal with this hybrid event is to create a special collective experience together with the audience, where the film, live show and performance gives a unique insight into José’s mind and music. Something that cannot be experienced anywhere else - outside of these venues.”

Tickets and further information can be found at atigerinparadise.com or jose-gonzalez.com.

“An Exclusive Evening With José González” Dates:

11/6/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ace Hotel Downtown LA 
11/7/2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Castro Theatre
11/8/2023 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre
11/10/2023 - St. Paul, MN - The Fitzgerald Theater
11/11/2023 - Skokie, IL - North Shore Center
11/13/2023 - Washington DC - The Lincoln
11/14/2023 - New York, NY - Town Hall

Photo courtesy of Plattform Produktion



