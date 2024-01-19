Jordan Mackampa Shares Euphoric Self-Love Anthem 'Blaccjack the Mac'

Jordan Mackampa Shares Euphoric Self-Love Anthem 'Blaccjack the Mac'

Jordan Mackampa enters the new year with another song titled “BLACCJACK THE MAC” from his highly anticipated forthcoming album Welcome Home, Kid! out February 16th via AWAL. “BLACCJACK THE MAC,” the euphoric, funk-infused, disco, self-love anthem was created when Jordan was in a prime moment of life, with added extra sauce from the Grammy Award-winning creative duo The Orphanage (Kehlani, Lizzo).

An inspired song for when you're feeling yourself, everything on this track is big and bold from the vocals to the horns as well as lyrically, with Jordan unapologetically singing about how good he feels in his skin.

The feel-good offering follows the confessional ballad “MARY,” joining the old school R&B inspired “I'VE FOUND MY HOME IN YOU” and the introspective “PROUD OF YOU,” all of which can be found on his new record Welcome Home, Kid!.

The new album Welcome Home, Kid! sees Jordan come back to his love of R&B, soul, funk and gospel with references to Dru Hill and Blackstreet, producing a new sound that nods to his earlier soundcloud works and the nostalgia of his childhood. It's brazen and bold and presents an incredibly assured artist that is no longer afraid to show off their Blackness, queerness, or sexual expression in all their forms.

Getting to this place has taken Jordan decades of growth, patience & grueling lessons to reach this state and now he can stand in his Blackness proudly. This album tells the story of how he got to this place of self-worth and the stories of the varying complex but beautiful perspectives about the Black experience. He is open and honest about sex, intimacy, imposter syndrome and how he navigates healthy love, toxic heartbreak, friendships and forgiveness.

This April will see Jordan take to stages across the U.S. and Canada. Get your tickets below to catch his spellbinding live show where he will be performing songs from Welcome Home, Kid! for the first time.

Jordan Mackampa North American tour dates:

Thu-Apr-18 – Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd

Fri-Apr-19 –    New York, NY @ Baby's All Right

Sat-Apr-20 –  Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Mon-Apr-22 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

Wed-Apr-24 –  Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

Fri-Apr-26 –    Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

Sat-Apr-27 –  Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Mon-Apr-29 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Tue-Apr-30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

BUY TICKETS HERE

Photo credit: Aidan Harmitt-Williams




