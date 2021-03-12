Jordan Davis Unveils New Single 'Need To Not'

Multi-Platinum-selling singer/songwriter, Jordan Davis, released his new track titled, "Need To Not," today. Written by Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, and Matt Jenkins, the song tells a story about a man who is torn debating whether or not he should drive to his ex's house to try to repair his tattered relationship, knowing deep down that he should probably just turn around and move on. The main character of the song cannot help missing the memories they shared and all the good moments they had together, knowing all too well it is best to let the relationship end. Listen to "Need To Not" HERE.

Davis says, "'Need To Not' is about that little voice in your head screaming, 'You need to not do this man.' The song makes me think how I wish I would have listened to that voice a little more than I did in my past."

Last month, Davis released the official music video for his current Top 20 single, "Almost Maybes," starring actress and television personality, Hannah Brown. The video was shot in a film studio where they recreated scenes from Jordan's past including his old college dorm room and one of his favorite bars from Baton Rouge called Bogie's. Each set is a snapshot of a previous ex relationship, each with their own distinct look to them. Davis previously released his self-titled EP last May, drawing inspiration in the writer's room from his own life. The six-song EP offered his most personal work to-date.

MCA Nashville's Jordan Davis has been named an "Artist to Watch" by Billboard, Rolling Stone, CMT, Pandora, Shazam, Amazon Music, Sounds Like Nashville, The Tennessean, SiriusXM, Whiskey Riff, and more. A Native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Davis graduated from LSU and briefly pursued the path of his degree working as an environmental consultant; however, his passion for music and songwriting eventually compelled him to move to Nashville in the summer of 2012. The 2020 ACM New Male Artist of the Year nominee's debut album Home State has accumulated over 1.5 billion streams worldwide and features his three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-Certified "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot," the Double Platinum-Certified "Singles You Up" and Platinum-Certified "Take It From Me." In 2019 Davis won Best New Country Artist at the iHeart Radio Music Awards and was a nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year. He was also named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018 as well as Country Aircheck/Mediabase's Most Heard New Artist of 2018. The hitmaker recently released a six-song, self-titled EP featuring current Top 20 single "Almost Maybes" as well as a collaboration with pop superstar Julia Michaels, "Cool Anymore." The singer/songwriter has previously toured with the likes of Rascal Flatts, Jake Owen, Kip Moore, Brett Young and Old Dominion and last year headlined his Trouble Town Tour hitting over 20 cities. For additional information, visit www.jordandavisofficial.com.