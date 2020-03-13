Jonas Blue Shares Club Mix of His New Single 'Mistakes' With Paloma Faith

Multi-platinum hitmaker Jonas Blue shares a striking club mix of his Paloma Faith collaboration, 'Mistakes'.

Listen below!

Keeping the dancefloor in mind, Jonas' club mix is a display of his finely-tuned craftsmanship as a producer and captures the energy from his electrifying DJ sets.



The club mix of 'Mistakes' comes fresh off the back of Jonas' successful sold-out UK & Ireland headline tour. For his hometown show at Electric Ballroom, Nina Nesbitt and JP Cooper joined the producer/songwriter on-stage for enigmatic performances.



The original of 'Mistakes' is rapidly approaching 4 million global streams. Speaking of the single, Jonas comments; "Mistakes is such a special one for me, I've wanted to work with Paloma for a long time, and this just connected the dots for us to be able to collaborate in a perfect way. I'm happy I managed to get some influences in there from my UK House and Garage upbringing too". Paloma adds; "I feel so excited about 'Mistakes'. I am a huge fan of MNEK who co-wrote the song and also of the dance power of Jonas. I can't help but move to this tune. It's a banger!"



Amassing an armoury of platinum hit singles with almost 10 billion global streams and over 50 million singles sales - Jonas Blue is a mainstage DJ and pop powerhouse. His debut album 'Blue', released in November 2018, has now smashed its way to silver status and its effect is felt the world over, with Jonas having been certified platinum over 120 times around the globe.





