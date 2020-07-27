Jon Snodgrass Announces New Album TACE

TACE Will Be Released on October 9

Tace means "shhh" in Latin," explains Jon Snodgrass about the title of his long-awaited new album. "I think people need to listen more, including me. It's my version of Mark Twain's 'Never miss a good chance to shut up'." Tace is set for an October 9th release via A-F Records. This collection of rock and roll songs pays homage to those that helped mold him into a songwriting machine including The Beatles, ALL, Uncle Tupelo, The Replacements, Hüsker Dü, Thin Lizzy, Warren Zevon, Kris Kristofferson, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Cheap Trick, The Cure, X, and Jawbreaker among others. Preorders for limited edition vinyl and CDs are now underway. In addition, the lead single "Renaissance Man" is now available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Snodgrass is a man of collaborations and this album doesn't fall short. Special guest vocalists include John Moreland, Tim McIlrath (Rise Against), Joey Cape (Lagwagon, Bad Astronaut), Stephen Egerton (Descendents, ALL), Stacey Dee (Bad Cop/Bad Cop), and Derek Zanetti (The Homeless Gospel Choir). From premeditated murder ("Don't Break Her Heart") to drunk guilt ("Footage") to growing apart ("BoyzIIMen") to being ripped off ("Bad New Lands") to having many talents ("Renaissance Man") - Tace sums up the past few years of Snodgrass' life in a rock and roll storytelling manner.

Snodgrass is a founding member of Armchair Martian, Drag The River, and supergroup Scorpios. In addition, he has made records with Frank Turner, Cory Branan, Joey Cape, and is a senior class alum of The Revival Tour. Also, he has toured all over the world with Flogging Molly, Frank Turner, Justin Townes Earle, Chuck Ragan, Cory Branan, Austin Lucas, Lenny Lashley, Joey Cape, Tony Sly, Northcote, Chris Wollard & The Ship Thieves, and Mike Herrera.







Tace will be released on October 9th via A-F Records. Also, episode #318 of The Mike Herrera Podcast featuring Jon Snodgrass is out today. Snodgrass is anxious to play shows and plans to hit the road as soon as touring resumes.

