Oct. 13, 2023

Jon Batiste & Sofi Tukker Release 'Worship (Sofi Tukker Remix)'

GRAMMY-winning artist Jon Batiste unleashes a sonic storm with 2x-GRAMMY nominated dance-pop duo SOFI TUKKER on a new remix of “Worship,” from his acclaimed album World Music Radio.

“Worship,” with its message “We are born the same,” is an unforgettable anthem of our shared humanity, instilling a sense of community among all listeners. The SOFI TUKKER remix amplifies the song’s powerful rhythms and lyrics.

SOFI TUKKER say of their “Worship” remix: "Getting to collaborate with Jon Batiste was so fun and is an honor. The guy is a force of talent. Getting to reimagine this powerful song for the club was so much fun. We actually made a bunch of versions of this one as we wanted to make sure we did our best for Jon! The gospel feel of this is a very cool moment in any DJ set."

Batiste recently performed “Worship” on the season finale of America’s Got Talent, joined by the Mzansi Youth Choir for an electrifying performance of the single. 

Batiste’s latest studio album, World Music Radio — featuring collaborators including Jon Bellion, Lana Del Rey, Lil, Wayne, and more — draws inspiration from his mission to create community with the power of music.

The album received widespread critical acclaim for its universal message and genre-defying sound, hailed by NPR as “a sprawling exploration of what global music can sound like,” and by the Associated Press as “a mesmerizing way to dial into Batiste’s eclectic and wide musicality.”



