John The Blind AnnouncesÂ Debut EP

John The Blind marks the latest solo endeavor by songwriter/producer John Henry Ryan II - culminating today with the release of his self-titled EP, available now viaAtlantic Records.

The EP was preceded by three buzzworthy tracks, most recently including the upbeat standout "Hallelujah" which was featured as Bop of The Week on Beats1's The A-List Pop: Live. The sonically mesmerizing track "Sticky" was deemed "a free-flowing song that is all his own" by L'Officiel USA while Ones To Watch praised the song's "honest lyricism." His debut release "Two Months" saw support via Flaunt and PAPER Magazine, the latter of which praised the song's "incredible singing and quirky production."

Ask John The Blind, and he'll tell you he's had one true identity: recording artist. Raised in Rochester, NY, the young musician turned to music as his refuge. By the time he graduated from Berklee College of Music, he became infatuated with the Beatles and was writing and creating in a thriving community of other passionate musicians. After moving to LA in his early twenties, recognition and success followed as he became one of pop music's most in-demand songwriters with chart topping singles for artists such as Harry Styles, Maroon 5, John Legend and Niall Horan. However, he always knew it was a matter of when - not if - he would unveil his own material and jumpstart his future as a solo artist. "I didn't feel like I was exercising my whole creative muscle," he says of the years spent principally writing songs for other artists, and simultaneously penning what became John The Blind songs in the evening hours. "I still had stuff that I needed to get off my chest."

Putting himself in such a vulnerable position is a hardly frightening proposition. In fact, the singer, who plans to release his debut EP and tour in 2019, says being front-and-center via John the Blind is exactly how he prefers it. It's this uninhibited, enthused approach to his craft that has shaped the John The Blind project. Or, as the musician sees it, the coming months represent the culmination of a multi-decade musical journey that's been nothing short of a dream fulfilled.

JOHN THE BLIND EP

1. Two Months

2. Sticky

3. Hallelujah

4. Paranoid

5. Bones and Blood





