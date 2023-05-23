John J. Presley Releases New Single 'Sinnerman' Collaboration With Blood Red Shoes Singer and Guitarist Laura-Mary Carter

Brighton based multi-instrumentalist John J. Presley returns this month after a 3-year hiatus with a new single through God Unknown Records. Titled ‘Sinnerman’, this brooding, hypnotic new opus is the first cut to be lifted from Presley’s new album ‘Chaos and Calypso’, due October 20th and featuring a vocal collaboration from Blood Red Shoes singer and guitarist Laura-Mary Carter.

It is a diary piece that echoes a period of ill health, of spiralling vertigo and misdiagnoses, ‘Sinnerman’ shows Presley’s trademark guitar tone in full effect with enough space in the mix now to weave in a new palette of textures from drum machines and synths throughout. In addition, ‘Sinnerman’ features The Invisible’s Tom Herbert on double bass and was recorded with Ian Davenport at Courtyard Studios.

“‘Sinnerman is a result of bad advice, crippling swirling illness and our reliance on big pharma. Cycles of societal problems with no solid plan for the future depress and feed the anxious state. I made it out, thankfully,” explains John. “Having Laura-Mary Carter sing on the track was perfect. We toured with Blood Red Shoes a few years back and have remained friends ever since. She’s a real force, the real deal.”

‘Sinnerman’ is the first new music from Presley since his debut album ‘As The Night Draws In’ in 2019 and the vinyl only lockdown release ‘Albany Sessions’, which were both released to great acclaim, with Q Magazine calling the album ‘…a bold, striking debut’ and a nearly perfect review in Rolling Stone France.

Presley's music is hard to categorize but that is its strength - from folk blues noir moments to tasteful post rock walls of sound, - classic songwriting to improvised, experimental moments, Presley is constantly creating a tapestry that will engage, challenge and inspire.

“The album is coming through God Unknown Records later in the year” he continues. “Feels good to be on a label with a collective of similar artists, like my long time compadre Duke Garwood. Big thanks to Jason Stolly at God Unknown for his passion to support.”

The debut LP ‘As The Night Draws In’ had broad support across the board from Radio 1’s Jack Saunders to John Kennedy at Radio X; Cerys Mathews and Bad Seed Jim Sclavunos - who also invited John in for an album playback on his Soho Radio show.

Presley plays guitar, bass and pedal steel on the new record and is an in-demand player too - Nadine Shah, Duke Garwood, Laura-Mary Carter, Juanita Stein and Smoke Fairies have all had him join their line ups.

Presley has been out on the road in support of this first release with live dates across Europe and the UK with Radiohead’s Philip Selway and Gaz Coombes (Supergrass) and with early support from BBC 6 Music, John Kennedy's X-Posure Hot One, and plays from Bad Seed Jim Sclavunos, it looks like a busy year ahead.

Catch John J. Presley live at the following dates with Gaz Coombes.

25th May The Sugarmill, Stoke on Trent

26th May Gloucester Guildhall

14th June Worthing Festival

15th June Falmouth Princess Pavillion