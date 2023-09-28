John J. Presley Announces UK Tour Dates & New Album 'Chaos & Calypso'

The new album is due October 20th via God Unknown Records

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

John J. Presley Announces UK Tour Dates & New Album 'Chaos & Calypso'

Brighton based multi-instrumentalist John J. Presley returns with a new album ‘Chaos and Calypso’, due October 20th via God Unknown Records.

Following a period of activity in May of this year, John broke a three-year hiatus with the brooding, hypnotic single ‘Sinnerman’ (a collaboration with friend Laura-Marty Carter from Blood Red Shoes), and live shows with Radiohead’s Philip Selway and Gaz Coombes (Supergrass).

‘Chaos and Calypso’ features the first new music from Presley since his debut album ‘As The Night Draws In’ in 2019 and the vinyl only lockdown release ‘Albany Sessions’, which were both released to great acclaim. Presley's music is hard to categorize but that is its strength - from folk blues noir moments to tasteful post rock walls of sound, - classic songwriting to improvised, experimental moments, Presley is constantly creating a tapestry that will engage, challenge, and inspire.

A diary piece that echoes a period of ill health, of spiralling vertigo and misdiagnoses, ‘Chaos and Calypso’ shows Presley’s trademark guitar tone in full effect with enough space in the mix to weave in a new palette of textures from drum machines and synths throughout. Presley plays guitar, bass and pedal steel on the new record and is an in-demand player too - Nadine Shah, Duke Garwood, Laura-Mary Carter, Juanita Stein and Smoke Fairies have all had him join their line ups.

Finally free of the confines of the studio, Presley is ready to bring ‘Chaos and Calypso’ to life in venues across the UK and following a special album launch show at Third Man in London on October 18th, will undertake a headline UK tour in February 2024.

Tickets are available HERE.

Tour Dates

18th October Third Man, London (special album launch show)
31st October The Prince Albert, Brighton
2024
1st February Edge of the Wedge, Portsmouth
4th February Strings Bar and Venue, Isle of Wight
9th February Ramsgate Music Hall, Ramsgate
22nd February Adelphi, Hull
23rd February The Golden Lion, Todmorden
24th February Le Pub, Newport
25th February Hare and Hounds, Birmingham

‘Chaos and Calypso’ album launch show confirmed for October 18th at Third Man Records, Blue Basement in Soho, London. Tickets HERE. Pre-order ‘Chaos and Calypso’ HERE.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sola Shares Poignant 9 Track Mixtape Warped Soul Photo
Sola Shares Poignant 9 Track Mixtape 'Warped Soul'

The project is the latest full-body offering from Sola (pronounced Sho-la) featuring singles and their accompanying visuals such as “Abide In U”, “Scream999”, “Heat” and “One Breath” with features from Moses Boyd, Rarelyalways and Haich Ber Na. Across 9 tracks Sola explores themes of love, loss, grief.

2
Madness Announce Album Theatre Of The Absurd Presents Cest La Vie Photo
Madness Announce Album 'Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C'est La Vie'

For the first time ever, a brand new album came into the world that they were all completely agreed on. Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie is the band's inaugural foray into self producing, working alongside engineer and mixer Matt Galsbey (Ed Sheeran, Maisie Peters, Rag’N’Bone Man).

3
Will Joseph Cook Shares Born to Lose & Novella Mixtape Photo
Will Joseph Cook Shares 'Born to Lose' & 'Novella' Mixtape

Featuring the singles ‘PUNCHIN’’, ‘FEARLESS IS THE FLAME’, ‘MF BASSLINE’, NOVELLA is an eclectic and experimental project that sees Cook explore new sonic landscapes and ideas in his unique indie pop stylings. ‘BORN TO LOSE’ comes complete with a video directed by Bertie Gilbert and choreographed by Laurie Case.

4
DEAR DEAR Shares New Single Technicolor Photo
DEAR DEAR Shares New Single 'Technicolor'

Dear Dear, the artist project of singer-songwriter, poet, and fashion designer Chase Cohl, has shared her newest single “Technicolor,” the latest tease of her forthcoming debut, death of a fairytale. Co-written and co-produced with Barry Goldberg (Bob Dylan, Ray Charles, Rod Stewart), “Technicolor” is Dear Dear’s most inspired track yet. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Arielle Jacobs & HERE LIES LOVE Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICAVideo: Watch Arielle Jacobs & HERE LIES LOVE Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Elton John, H.E.R., & More Join Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony; Coming to Disney+ and ABCElton John, H.E.R., & More Join Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony; Coming to Disney+ and ABC
Pop Powerhouse Olivia Lunny Announces 'Heartbreak on Repeat' EPPop Powerhouse Olivia Lunny Announces 'Heartbreak on Repeat' EP
Shania Twain's Multi-Platinum 'Greatest Hits' Makes Long-Awaited Vinyl DebutShania Twain's Multi-Platinum 'Greatest Hits' Makes Long-Awaited Vinyl Debut

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW